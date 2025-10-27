Health Column: Celebrating excellence in end-of-life care across the Wigan borough
At Wigan & Leigh Hospice, we believe end-of-life care is not just a clinical responsibility - it's a deeply human one. It's about dignity, empathy, and making every moment count. This year, we proudly recognised exceptional individuals and teams across our borough who embody these values in their everyday work.
Held on Friday 10 October at Leigh Sports Village, the annual Wigan Borough Palliative and End of Life Care Learning Hub Awards ceremony, brought together professionals from across the sector to celebrate those who go above and beyond in palliative and end-of-life care. From nurses and healthcare assistants to managers and non-clinical staff, each nominee and winner has made a lasting impact on the lives of patients and families.
Below is a full list of this year's award winners:
Advance Care Planning Champion Award
- Kim Jackson & Richmond House Care Home team
Care Setting of the Year Award
- Belong Atherton and 3L Care
Committee Nominated Award
- The Health Outreach and Inclusion Service, at Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and Dean Wood Manor care home
Deputy Manager/Clinical Lead of the Year Award
- Laura Gibbons (The Acorns Care Centre) and Kaye Priest (St George's Nursing Home)
Dignity Champion Award
- Emma Hurst (High Peak Lodge Residential & Nursing Home)
Doctor of the Year Award
- Dr K Chan
Healthcare Assistants and Support Workers Award
- Stuart Francis (Riverside) and Chloe Lomas (Riverside)
Manager of the Year Award
- Sandra Shepherd (Ashwood Residential Care Home) and Sian Bullough (Wharfdale Extra Care Housing)
Most Innovative Setting/Team/Staff Member Award
- Wharfdale Extra Care Housing
Non-Clinical Staff of the Year Award
- Caren Roberts (The Acorns Care Centre)
Nursing Associate / Assistant / CHAPS of the Year Award
- Clare Donnelly (Carrington Court Care Home) and Lynn Bradbury (Richmond House Care Home)
Nurse of the Year Award
- Paul Woodcock (Belong Atherton)
Peer Nomination Award
- Jess Fallon (Dean Wood Manor care home)
Patient/Resident/Family Nominated Award
- Nora Norris (Norfolk House Residential)
Senior Carer / Lead of the Year Award
- Bankole Adeyemi (St George's Nursing Home)
Special Recognition Award
- Vishika Rabadia and Westwood Lodge Care Home
Each award reflects a unique contribution to the field of end-of-life care. Whether through leadership, innovation, compassion, or advocacy, these individuals and teams have demonstrated what it means to truly care. Their work not only improves the quality of life for those nearing the end of life but also supports families and colleagues through challenging times.
As Practice Development Lead, I'm continually inspired by the passion and professionalism of our colleagues across the borough. These awards reflect the power of teamwork, learning, and shared purpose. They remind us that excellence in care is not just about clinical skill – it's about humanity, kindness, and connection.
To everyone nominated, shortlisted, or awarded: thank you. Your dedication makes a real difference.