Health Column: Celebrating excellence in end-of-life care across the Wigan borough

By Debbie Jones, Practice Development Lead, Wigan & Leigh Hospice

At Wigan & Leigh Hospice, we believe end-of-life care is not just a clinical responsibility - it's a deeply human one. It's about dignity, empathy, and making every moment count. This year, we proudly recognised exceptional individuals and teams across our borough who embody these values in their everyday work.

Held on Friday 10 October at Leigh Sports Village, the annual Wigan Borough Palliative and End of Life Care Learning Hub Awards ceremony, brought together professionals from across the sector to celebrate those who go above and beyond in palliative and end-of-life care. From nurses and healthcare assistants to managers and non-clinical staff, each nominee and winner has made a lasting impact on the lives of patients and families.

Below is a full list of this year's award winners:

Wigan Borough Palliative and End of Life Care Learning Hub Awards ceremony

Advance Care Planning Champion Award

Kim Jackson & Richmond House Care Home team

Care Setting of the Year Award

Belong Atherton and 3L Care

Committee Nominated Award

The Health Outreach and Inclusion Service, at Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and Dean Wood Manor care home

Deputy Manager/Clinical Lead of the Year Award

Laura Gibbons (The Acorns Care Centre) and Kaye Priest (St George's Nursing Home)

Dignity Champion Award

Emma Hurst (High Peak Lodge Residential & Nursing Home)

Doctor of the Year Award

Dr K Chan

Healthcare Assistants and Support Workers Award

Stuart Francis (Riverside) and Chloe Lomas (Riverside)

Manager of the Year Award

Sandra Shepherd (Ashwood Residential Care Home) and Sian Bullough (Wharfdale Extra Care Housing)

Most Innovative Setting/Team/Staff Member Award

Wharfdale Extra Care Housing

Non-Clinical Staff of the Year Award

Caren Roberts (The Acorns Care Centre)

Nursing Associate / Assistant / CHAPS of the Year Award

Clare Donnelly (Carrington Court Care Home) and Lynn Bradbury (Richmond House Care Home)

Nurse of the Year Award

Paul Woodcock (Belong Atherton)

Peer Nomination Award

Jess Fallon (Dean Wood Manor care home)

Patient/Resident/Family Nominated Award

Nora Norris (Norfolk House Residential)

Senior Carer / Lead of the Year Award

Bankole Adeyemi (St George's Nursing Home)

Special Recognition Award

Vishika Rabadia and Westwood Lodge Care Home

Each award reflects a unique contribution to the field of end-of-life care. Whether through leadership, innovation, compassion, or advocacy, these individuals and teams have demonstrated what it means to truly care. Their work not only improves the quality of life for those nearing the end of life but also supports families and colleagues through challenging times.

As Practice Development Lead, I'm continually inspired by the passion and professionalism of our colleagues across the borough. These awards reflect the power of teamwork, learning, and shared purpose. They remind us that excellence in care is not just about clinical skill – it's about humanity, kindness, and connection.

To everyone nominated, shortlisted, or awarded: thank you. Your dedication makes a real difference.