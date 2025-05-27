Health Column: Community team conquers Three Peaks Challenge for mental health awareness

In an amazing display of determination, a team from Wigan successfully took on the national Three Peaks Challenge in May in support of Mental Health Awareness Week 2025.

Led by Kieran Jones, Peer Mentor Coordinator at Wigan Living Well Mental Health Service, they embarked on an inspiring mission to raise funds for the Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust (GMMH) charity.

The challenge began on Monday 12 May, with the team setting off for Scotland to tackle Ben Nevis, the highest peak in the UK.

Over the course of the week, they climbed the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales, covering a total distance of approximately 26 miles (42 km), an ascent of around 3,000 metres (9,843 ft) and were hiking for a total of 26 hours.

Day two on Scafell Pike in England

They completed the Ben Nevis hike in 10.5 hours. This proved to be the most challenging part of their journey, as the team faced unexpected snow on a hot day.

Despite the conditions, the power of community shone through as team members supported each other and smashed the first day.

With little sleep and sore bodies, the team tackled Scafell Pike in England next, completing the climb in 7 hours.

The route was steep and technical, filled with rocky steps. The team hit a mental wall near the summit but pushed through together. The stunning views from the top made the effort worthwhile.

The final day at the summit of Snowdon in Wales

By the time they reached Snowdon in Wales, the team were exhausted and missing home, having had only 7.5 hours of sleep during the trip. But the team mustered up their strength and, in the end, enjoyed the hike, celebrating at the summit with hugs, laughter, and a café visit before descending.

Kieran Jones, Peer Mentor Coordinator at GMMH said,

"Throughout the journey, many team members shared how the experience positively impacted their mental health. Seeing their success firsthand highlighted for me the crucial role of peer support and building a community for mental health recovery.

“The funds raised from this challenge will directly benefit peer support initiatives in the Wigan Borough, making a real difference in the lives of those affected by mental health challenges.

The first day at the summit of Ben Nevis in Scotland

“Looking ahead, we're excited to continue with monthly hikes until Mental Health Awareness Week 2026, promoting wellbeing and further supporting mental health initiatives in the community."

For more information or to donate, please visit gmmh.nhs.uk/charity

If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health, please contact your GP or visit GMMH’s website for more information about the services available at gmmh.nhs.uk.

For urgent mental health support, you can call NHS 111 and select the mental health option (option 2) to talk to a mental health professional and get help 24/7.