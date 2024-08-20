Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As summer unfolds, the world of sport comes alive from the intense Euro 2024 football matches and Wimbledon’s Tennis tournaments to T20 World Cup Cricket and the Olympics 2024. These are not just sports events; they create inspiration to boost our own activity levels and make the most of the summer.

With the Summer’s extended daylight, it’s the perfect time to take part in outdoor activities such as hiking, cycling or even a casual walk in the park. The exposure to natural sunlight and getting outdoors improves our mood, reduces stress and helps our body produce Vitamin D which is vital for our health and immune system! Not only does moving more have lots of health benefits, but it’s also a great way to socialise.

Why not continue with the Euro 2024 spirit by grabbing a football and playing a friendly match with your friends and family which not only improves our cardiovascular health but enhances our coordination too? Or connect with nature and increase your step count by visiting all the amazing green spaces Wigan has to offer. Why not explore our Greenheart and local parks including walks and adventure sites at Haigh Hall, as well as Pennington Flash’s tranquil waters and surrounding marshland which has lots of mammals, birds and insects to discover!

Now is the perfect time to visit our local parks. Mesnes Park, Pennington Hall Park, Alexandra Park, Jubilee Park and Central Park have all be awarded the Green Flag which recognises and rewards well managed parks and green spaces!

Get involved with the Olympics by setting a small obstacle course in your garden or park with balancing exercises, relay races and long jump or head over to your local swimming pool to take a dip in the pool which builds muscle strength and make it a social activity by swimming with your friends and family!

Summer is a fantastic time to boost your physical activity and no matter what you end up doing to keep moving more this summer, remember to stay hydrated and have fun. There are loads of ways to build physical activity into your day so look for ways to make being active easy, such as taking the stairs instead of the lift, get off the bus a stop or two earlier or spend some time in the garden. By getting active, you can make the most of the season and let the spirit of summer of sports boost the physical activity levels for you and your family!