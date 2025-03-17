Health column: Focus on the great outdoors this spring

As spring arrives, with the promise of longer days, warmer temperatures, bringing the perfect opportunity to step outside and enjoy the great outdoors.

After months of cold and dark winter days, spending time outdoors is one of the best things you can do for your physical and mental health.

Better weather provides opportunities for us to catch up with friends and family outdoors.

Whether it's arranging a walk through Haigh Woodland Park, enjoying a picnic at Mesnes Park, doing some gardening or joining a local walking group, the outdoors offers countless ways to connect.

Wigan Council’s Be Well services organise wellbeing sessions that cater to all fitness levels and abilities

If you're not sure where to start, Wigan Council's Be Well services organises wellbeing walking sessions that cater to all fitness levels and abilities—just come along, have fun, and enjoy the open air. For more details, visit bewellwigan.org/walking.

As the weather improves, you could also consider cycling along the Leeds & Liverpool Canal Towpath or taking a stroll through the serene Wigan Flashes Nature Reserve.

Just 30 minutes of movement in the sun can increase your energy levels and enhance heart health. Whilst you are out and about take notice of the world around you.

The outdoors also provides a lot of opportunities to keep your mind active which is equally important. Explore local wildlife at Pennington Flash, start a backyard garden, or try a fitness class in the park.

Combine exercise with spending time with your family by joining one of our ‘Pedal Parties’ at Pennington Flash, organised by Be Well and British Cycling – and keep an eye out for our Learn to Ride sessions for children.

Whether you’re new to riding, looking to become more active or wanting to explore local cycling routes, get on your bike and explore. Leigh Bike Library at Leigh Sports Village makes cycling accessible, offering free loans of bikes, helmets, and other gear.

This spring, whether you’re connecting with loved ones, staying active, appreciating nature or developing new interests, Wigan’s outdoor spaces are the perfect place to do it.

So, step outside, soak up the weather, and embrace the great outdoors.