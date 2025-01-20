Health Column: Free Will writing to help you protect your loved ones

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Most of us don’t have a Will. But having a Will is the only way to ensure that your wishes are followed after you die.

During our life, we pay our bills, look after our children, and ensure that our homes and finances are kept in order. However, we often fail to stop and consider what happens to these things once we’re no longer here.

If you die without a Will, your estate is subject to the laws of intestacy, which means that your assets will be divided according to law, and not your own wishes. This could mean that they pass onto an ex-partner, or a distant relative you haven’t had any contact with throughout your life.

Wigan & Leigh Hospice’s Supporter Will Scheme

By writing a Will, you make it clear who you would want to benefit from your estate. This also makes it easier for your loved ones, as it avoids a long and drawn-out legal process, at what is already a difficult time.

Wigan & Leigh Hospice is proud to partner with local law firms across Wigan and Leigh, to offer a Supporter Will Scheme; a free basic Will writing service to hospice supporters.

When you join the Supporter Will Scheme, you will be referred to a local solicitor who will arrange an appointment with you at a time which is convenient for yourself. They will help you to draft your Will, giving you, and your loved ones, peach of mind for the future.

Whilst there is no obligation to do so, you may consider leaving a gift in your Will to the hospice. As a charity, the hospice depends on donations to keep its services running, and gifts in Wills play a big part in this. If you choose to leave a gift, your donation will go directly into helping us to continue to provide care to the people of Wigan and Leigh for generations to come, making a real difference to those we care for, at a time in their life when they need it most.

To find out more about Wigan & Leigh Hospice’s Supporter Will Scheme, get in touch on 01942 525 566 or [email protected]

For any further information please visit our website www.wlh.org.uk/support-us/leave-a-gift-in-your-will/