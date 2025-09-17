Health column: Why I chose a career in palliative and end-of-life care

By Shannon Quinn, Staff Nurse at Wigan & Leigh Hospice.

When I first started my nursing training, I already knew where I wanted to end up: in palliative and end-of-life care.

I was drawn to the idea of being there for people at one of the most vulnerable and meaningful times in their lives, and to offer care that's not just clinical, but deeply compassionate.

There's always such a big deal placed on babies being born. But all of life should be celebrated. There is such a taboo placed around death, but death is a part of life.

Shannon Quinn, Staff Nurse at Wigan & Leigh Hospice

I joined Wigan & Leigh Hospice as a trainee, and from the moment I stepped through the doors, I knew I'd found the right place for me.

I had never been into a hospice before, and didn't really know what to expect, but the staff were absolutely amazing. A lot of the nurses here have only worked in hospice care, so their knowledge is incredible. Everyone on the ward is friendly and that's why I wanted to come back to this hospice to work.

What struck me most was the time we're given to truly connect with patients and their families. It's not rushed or transactional – it's personal. We get to know people by name, not by bed number. We learn what matters to them, and we do our best to make those things happen.

One of my favourite parts of the job is being able to focus on the little things that bring comfort. Whether it's putting up birthday banners for a patient or helping a family create a special moment, those gestures matter. They're not extras – they're part of the care that we offer.

I recently had the chance to speak to final-year nursing students at the University of Salford. We talked about what hospice care really involves - how it's not just about managing symptoms but supporting the whole person and their loved ones. A lot of students were surprised to hear how holistic and rewarding the work is. Some even got in touch afterwards to find out more about training opportunities.

And it's not just nurses who can make a difference in this field. Health care assistants play a vital role too, and many go on to train for other positions. Wigan & Leigh Hospice invests in people - whether they're just starting out or looking to grow.

The Learning Hub at Wigan & Leigh Hospice offers free training on topics like grief, bereavement, and advance-care planning, not just for professionals but also for informal carers.

If you're a trainee nurse, exploring different areas that you could work in, then I'd encourage you to look at the courses on offer. Contact the Practice Development Team at: [email protected] for details of training courses.