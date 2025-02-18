Health Column: WWL Supporting Learning Across The Borough

Laura Milward, Talent for Care Lead. Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust is committed to enhancing our local community, driving positive change, and addressing inequalities within the Wigan Borough. We recognise that often, some of the most remarkable talent emerges from overlooked and socially marginalised groups, and we want to start making a meaningful impact to those communities.

Our work with various programmes, delivered in partnership with organisations across Wigan, focusses on building relationships to support our community and the WWL workforce. The Learning and Development Team at WWL is passionately invested in facilitating positive change and is leading the way with new opportunities and different pathways to gaining employment at WWL.

One way in which we are doing this is with the Sector Work-Based Academy Programme (SWAP), delivered in partnership with Job Centre Plus and Wigan & Leigh College. The programme offers an enriching experience that significantly enhances career prospects and will play a crucial role in shaping the future workforce of WWL. The seven-week-long SWAP programme welcomes individuals from all backgrounds to experience the NHS environment and explore available roles, offering the opportunity to learn, develop and obtain valued NHS experience. This experience will support applications for future employment and once completed, will provide a Customer Service Level 1 qualification. The next SWAP programme will be taking place in April.

Laura Milward with the newest cohort of SWAP participants

In addition to the SWAP programme, we actively engage with schools in the Wigan Borough through career events and presentations aimed at BTEC Health and Social Care students. We want to help guide students toward a wide range of vocational pathways into the NHS, which, currently, offers over 356 diverse career opportunities, making it essential to educate the younger generation about the options available to them.

Supporting our internal workforce in their career paths and personal development is also important so that we retain talent and priceless experience from our staff. There are a variety of apprenticeship opportunities, ranging from clinical qualifications to administrative digital and leadership opportunities, available to current WWL employees and we currently have 180 staff members studying an apprenticeship at WWL. The impact of these initiatives stretches beyond immediate employment; it creates opportunities to learn and connect with others whilst creating a culture of lifelong learning and development.

We believe that by cultivating talent from every corner of our community, we can establish a more inclusive and resilient healthcare system. Our efforts go beyond merely filling vacancies, they focus on empowering individuals to realise their full potential and support their journeys into the healthcare sector, in turn enabling us to continue to provide compassionate and comprehensive care to our patients.

You can learn more about Apprenticeship opportunities and the SWAP programme here.