Heritage in action: mining museum’s fun-filled weekend

Get your 1940s attire on and head to Lancashire mining Museum this weekend for an exciting and fun-filled heritage event.

Described as your “friendly and local mining museum”, Lancashire Mining Museum is back this weekend with an interesting heritage weekend for all the family to enjoy. Here’s everything that you need to know.

Based at the old Lancashire colliery that produced coal from 1908 to 1970, the museum at Astley Green brings to life the rich history of Wigan’s mining past through “exciting exhibits, informative tours and immersive experiences”. Dedicated to remembering this rich history, the museum often holds exciting events such as this heritage weekend to keep memory alive.

This weekend, visitors are invited to don their best 1940’s gear (or to just “come as you are”) for their “Battle of Britain 1940s themed” day this Sunday. Including World War Two memorabilia, Wigan Ukulele Club’s 1940s music performance, trains running, a Bevan boys display and mining history talks, there’s certainly something for everyone.

The museum will be open as normal on Saturday 14th, with their winding engine running from 2pm.

Lancashire Mining Museum has previously featured in TV series Peaky Blinders, and much more recently in the backdrop of BBCs Sherwood. Although a popular filming location, the museum relies solely on the donations of its generous visitors to keep the museum going. With no central funding, events such as this upcoming weekend are crucial in keeping both the museum open, and an integral part of Wigan’s cultural heritage alive.

For more information, visit the “Lancashire Mining Museum at Astley Green” Facebook page.