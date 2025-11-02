I ordered a massive Munch Box in Wigan

Reviewing on behalf of The Chippy Tour, Church Street Chippy had been recommended to me several times, so it was time to visit. Approaching the shop, it was clear to see it’s very popular, with people queuing both inside and out. The shop was spotlessly clean and tidy, and the staff were friendly and polite.

Noticing the food boxes (aka munch boxes), I opted for the Fish Box and a separate battered Spam fritter.

The Fish Box proved to be an incredible value, offering two good-sized, tasty, and fresh pieces of cod in a light, crispy, and flavourful batter. There was a mountain of chips, which were a little skinny, but with great flavour. The two small sausages were fairly typical but full of flavour, and the inclusion of breaded onion rings was a nice touch.

The sweet English curry sauce had a pleasant consistency and a slight kick, while the gravy was dark, thick, and carried a subtle beefy taste. The mushy peas were dense, with some slightly firm peas in there and little in the way of seasoning, which is a good thing.

Spam fritters are notoriously challenging to get right due to their high fat content, but it was done perfectly here. Overall, it’s easy to see why this chippy is so popular within the community.