JAMES GRUNDY MP: Another important step on lockdown exit roadmap

May 17 was an important day for many of us across England, as it marked the further lifting of COVID-19 restrictions.

Across the entire Leigh constituency many businesses began to fully reopen in their usual capacity as we progressed to Step 3 of the Roadmap out of restrictions.

It has been fantastic to simply walk around and see places that have been closed for such a long time finally be able to reopen their doors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Grundy MP. Image: Parliament

Our continued, on-schedule progress through the four-step Roadmap is a testament to our nation’s ability to endure hardship and work together in a time of crisis.

Firstly, I would like to highlight how significant an achievement it is that we continue to meet the Government’s four tests for the relaxation of lockdown measures.

These are that the vaccine deployment continues successfully, that evidence shows vaccinations are significantly reducing hospitalisations and deaths, that infection rates do not present a risk to our frontline healthcare services, and that the risk assessment is not fundamentally altered by new variants of the virus.

We have and continue to pass these tests, which is fantastic news as we can continue to relax restrictions safely.

Some constituents have been in touch to ask for more information on what these new changes mean, which is why I wanted to also use this week’s column to outline some of the key changes that have now come in place.

As of yesterday, one of the most significant changes to the rules is that indoor hospitality venues can now reopen to the public.

This includes pubs, restaurants and bars but also includes entertainment venues such as cinemas and children’s indoor play areas.

These changes mean that families and friends can once again get back to doing some of the things that they love together, and I am sure for many this has come as a long-awaited breath of fresh air.

Another key change that came into place was the change for guidance given to businesses that host larger events including stadiums and concerts.

For these larger venues, I am glad that events can now resume at a reduced capacity.

This will allow the return of local fans to watch some of the fixtures for both Leigh Centurions and the Rugby League World Cup, as some of these fixtures will be hosted at Leigh Sports Village.

Since the beginning of lockdown, many have contacted me with their concerns on the impact lockdown has had on their loved ones in care homes.

I am happy that as of yesterday many families across Leigh can finally be reunited with those in care homes as up to five regular visitors are now allowed.

Alongside this, should a resident be in adequate health they will now be able to make low-risk visits outside their home.

All of this would not have been possible without the hard work of our frontline services, the sacrifices to everyday life that local people have risen to and the fantastic effort of those involved with our incredible vaccination program.

Local figures for the Wigan Borough as of last week show that over 55 per cent of all adults have now received their first vaccination and that nearly 30 per cent of all adults have now been fully vaccinated.

Finally, I would like to wish everyone across the constituency who will be reopening their business, returning to work or simply seeing loved ones yet again the best of luck going forward.

If we continue at this amazing pace, I am sure we be able to progress to Step 4 on or soon after 21 June.

Should you require my help or have any questions on these changes in the coming weeks, please get in touch with my office and I will be able to respond as soon as I can.