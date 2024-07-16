Jo Platt column: A Momentous Week for Leigh and Atherton: a new MP, a new government, and England in the European Cup

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Well, what a month it has been! So far, July has been a whirlwind of historic events for our country. From the Labour Party’s landslide victory to England reaching the final of the European Cup. It’s been one to remember.

On Thursday 4 July, the people of Leigh and Atherton took to the polls to vote on who they’d like to represent them in Parliament. I’m honoured to say that I won that vote and I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the people of this constituency that put their trust in me. I am deeply honoured to have been elected as the MP for Leigh and Atherton.

The role of MP is a great privilege, and I am committed to focusing on the changes our town centres need, working closely with our local police force to make our streets safer, and collaborating with local businesses and stakeholders to attract the investment that is essential for local growth. The potential for positive change in our community is immense, and myself, Keir Starmer and the rest of the Parliamentary Labour Party are already working hard to work drive the change that we all desperately want to see.

We ran this election as a changed Labour Party, focused on the priorities of working people and we have hit the ground running in our first week of government. Significant strides have already been made, including the creation of a National Wealth Fund to unlock investment and create jobs. Additionally, new regulations are being implemented to hold water companies accountable for dumping sewage in our waters, ensuring cleaner and safer environments for all. The ban on onshore wind farms has been lifted, which will help in the fight against climate change and promote sustainable development.

Jo Platt

One initiative that particularly excites me is the ambitious programme of devolution, which is aimed at driving growth here in the North West. It was great to see the Prime Minister and his deputy – Angela Rayner – meet with 11 regional leaders last week – including Greater Manchester Mayor – Andy Burnham.

The Prime Minister says he wants “real partnership” with the English leaders. I welcome this, because I truly believe that shifting decision-making powers from Whitehall to our region, will result in greater control over our future and the ability to tailor solutions that meet our specific needs.

And to cap off this remarkable fortnight, England reached the final of the European Cup, adding to the sense of national pride and unity. I want to say a massive ‘well done’ to England – they have made the country so proud, and it’s been wonderful to see how everybody has come together to support the team. Them getting to the final has provided a much-needed boost in spirits and a reminder of what we can achieve as a nation. Congratulations to Spain too.

Going forward, I will use this platform to keep you updated on developments both in Parliament and here at home in the constituency.

We were honest with you during the election campaign - we know the next few years are going to be tough. There is no magic want to undo the economic mess we find ourselves in. But hopefully, people will feel more optimistic about how we work together, both nationally and locally, for a brighter future for Leigh and Atherton.

Your support and engagement are crucial as we embark on this journey of transformation and progress.

Thank you for your continued support and trust.