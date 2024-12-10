Jo Platt column: improving support children and young people with SEND

Last week, I spoke in a Westminster Hall Debate about the pressures facing families and local authorities in supporting children with SEND to get to and from school.

In Wigan Borough, since 2017, the number of children and young people requiring SEND transport has surged by more than 80%, while the costs have exploded by 103%. To put that into perspective, this year alone the council is facing a £2 million overspend against a £5.53 million budget.

Under 14 years of consecutive Conservative governments, children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities, and their families, have struggled to get the diagnosis and support they need.

The issues extend far beyond any one council or region; the pressures we see are a national concern. Local authorities and schools have been under resourced and stretched thin, in the face of mounting financial strain.

Visiting Dene Croft Children’s Home in Leigh - who help children and young people with Special Educational Needs within the Leigh and Atherton constituency.

That’s why I welcomed the Chancellor pledging a funding uplift of up to £1bn for special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) services as part of her Autumn Budget.

I’m regularly contacted by parents, carers and those working in schools, who are coming up against barriers when it comes to getting the much-needed diagnosis and support they need for children and young people. It’s clear that the statutory framework is no longer fit for purpose.

An undiagnosed child in school, without the right support, will in all likelihood fall behind their classmates and struggle to succeed.

It’s important to me and my colleagues that we listen to people about their experiences, if we’re to fully understand the barriers they face. That’s why I’m so grateful to all of the charities and community groups who have so generously given me their time to me in Parliament and in the constituency over the past five months.

Meeting with AllChild in Parliament - who are supporting communities in Leigh and Atherton to help children and young people build the social, emotional, and academic skills they need to flourish.

This Labour Government is listening, and it is determined to rid itself of the Conservative legacy that it has inherited, which has failed so many children, young people and their families. The high number of school exclusions of pupils with special educational needs has been no fault of our hard-working, dedicated and professional teachers and healthcare workers; it has been the product of an underfunded and under-resourced education and health system.

Through my work with the ADHD charity, both at home and in Parliament, I am all too aware that too many are falling through the net.

Too many are still waiting for a diagnosis after years on a waiting list, too many are without the right support, and too many are living undiagnosed with a condition that can have a severe impact on their daily life.

It is an enormous challenge, but I’m pleased to see this Government is working with the teaching profession to recruit and retain talented teachers and support staff. Those with SEND deserve to be supported in reaching their potential.

Meeting with the Disabled Children’s Partnership in Parliament.

ADHD and other neurodiverse traits, such as autism or dyslexia, can be effectively supported when appropriate strategies and resources are in place. As I highlighted during a debate in October, fostering an environment where individuals with ADHD can succeed requires more than just short-term fixes. It calls for a coordinated, long-term commitment from both society and institutions to create the necessary support, understanding, and inclusion.

If you’d like to get in touch, feel free to email me at [email protected]. Your concerns are important to me.