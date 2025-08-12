Jo Platt MP: NHS Fit for the Future

In July, the government set out its 10-year NHS strategy, Fit for the Future, promising to move more care into communities, use technology better, and focus on prevention rather than cure.

That vision is already alive in Leigh and Atherton, where groups like Happy Timers CIC and Just BU CIC are quietly transforming lives.

Happy Timers CIC knows that isolation can be as damaging to health as illness itself. Their regular meet-ups and intergenerational activities give older residents friendship, purpose, and a reason to get out of the house – boosting both mental and physical wellbeing.

Just BU CIC works with people with learning disabilities to build independence, skills, and confidence. From creative workshops to advocacy, they empower individuals to make choices about their health and lives – showing what truly person-centred care looks like.

Happy Timers CIC

These organisations prove that the NHS of the future isn’t just about buildings and budgets – it’s about people. If national policy backs the passion and expertise we already have locally, our communities will thrive.

For details of local support and activities, search Wigan Council’s Our Town Directory online – or contact my office at [email protected] / 01942 950219.

Jo Platt