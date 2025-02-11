Jo Platt MP's column: improving local transport and connectivity

The state of our roads and transport systems, originally designed around our factories and mills, is now struggling to keep pace with the weight of increasing traffic and congestion.

This issue is something I hear about constantly from people in the surrounding areas and I know hits close to home and affects so many people’s lives. That’s why it was important to me to speak up in Parliament, calling for a debate on improving public transport and connectivity across Greater Manchester, Cheshire, Merseyside and Lancashire.

Greater Manchester has made significant strides with the Bee Network, and Mayor Andy Burnham’s vision to bring our rail services under public control, integrating buses, trains, and trams, is a positive development for the region. However, there are still gaps, especially when it comes to towns like Leigh and Atherton. These areas, along with places like Warrington and St. Helens, are not part of the Bee Network, and this leaves a disconnect that needs to be addressed.

I’m already working with MP colleagues across these areas to push Government, local authorities and stakeholders to work together on a joint strategy to tackle these issues.

Meeting with council officers, local councillors, and community stakeholders to discuss important infrastructure projects.

Many residents in my constituency work outside Greater Manchester, particularly in areas like Lowton and Golborne, where commuting outside the region is even more common. It is clear to me that improving connectivity to these areas is just as important as the improvements being made within Greater Manchester itself. Better connectivity provides better access to jobs and opportunities, which is essential for the growth and prosperity of our communities.

It’s imperative that we focus on connecting to areas where economic growth is taking place around the region.

A prime example is Manchester Airport which I visited recently. I met with the Managing Director and Corporate Affairs Director and I learnt that despite being one of the largest employers in the North West, directly employing around 7,000 people and supporting more than 40,000 jobs across the region, only around 300 residents from Leigh and Atherton work there. This is not surprising when such journeys can take upwards of 90 minutes on public transport, making it a difficult commute.

With nearly 100 local railway stations due to come under Greater Manchester's Bee Network by 2030, I’m confident that such journeys will improve in the long-term, but there’s also things that can be done in the short-term to improve things.

Meeting with Atherton businesses and councillors

Improving public transport is crucial but it’s important to note that cycle lanes alone will not solve the broader transport challenges we face in our constituency. Public transport must be prioritised to ensure that those who rely on it can travel easily and efficiently. At the same time, improved public transport in the area will support local businesses and foster growth in our towns.

An exciting new development in the pipeline is the £32 million investment in a train station in Golborne, due to open in 2027. This station will provide a regular service between Wigan and Manchester Victoria, improving connectivity and providing better access to employment opportunities. The station will also include an accessible route between the town centre, station, and car park, making it easier for everyone to travel and for local businesses to thrive.

Another important development is the upcoming Travel Hub in Tyldesley, which is set to open at the end of 2025. This new hub will create 100 additional parking spaces, alleviating pressure on parking in and around Tyldesley town centre and making it easier for people to shop locally and support the town’s businesses.

Similarly, we are exploring town centre parking and travel in Atherton town centre, Atherton and Hag Fold train stations. I’ve been working alongside local councillors, businesses and the council to have a full assessment done on the usage of the town centre car parks.

Leigh, Atherton, Tyldesley, Lowton, and Golborne all have great potential. I strongly believe that improving transport connectivity in our area is vital for revitalising our towns, creating new opportunities for the community, and ensuring they continue to thrive in the future.

If you need assistance, please don’t hesitate to reach out to my office. My staff, which includes a specialist welfare advisor, are ready to help you find the support you need.

You can contact me by email at [email protected]