Local dance school raising money to help make their Disney dreams come true

The Amelia Quigley Dance Company is not shy of fundraising initiatives, but this one is like no other.

Dancers from the Amelia Quigley Dance Company and their families, totalling 220 people, will be flying out to Paris next August for their dancers to perform on stage in Disneyland, they recently found out. The "AQDC", located on Stephen’s Way in Wigan, is giving their dancers the opportunity of a lifetime- and they’re all very excited.

82 dancers from the company are set to perform at Disney in August 2025 to celebrate the ten-year anniversary of the dance company. The company’s principal, Amelia Quigley, 28, was just 19 when she opened the doors of her dance school and is looking forward to celebrating this special milestone.

Although trying to keep costs down as much as possible, as imagined, trips such as these can be very expensive to all involved. To make it more accessible, some family members at the dance school have created a fundraising group in order to lighten the burden on families to ensure all children are able to make it to Paris for this exciting opportunity.

The dancers are preparing for a magical opportunity

So far, plans for fundraising initiatives include upcoming movie nights, a Christmas fete and a dance-a-thon. One parent in particular is going the extra mile by taking on the three peaks challenge to raise funds for the children’s uniforms. Due to the volume of dancers attending, the uniforms are likely to cost around £6,000- Disney told Amelia her group was “one of the biggest they had ever seen”.

Back in 2020, the Amelia Quigley Dance Company were stopped in their tracks by the Covid-19 pandemic, as the studio was set to travel to New York to perform on Broadway. Therefore, the dance company and its families are more determined than ever to give their dancers the best experience possible.

When asked to comment on her dance school’s future trip, Amelia said, “I couldn’t possibly be more excited for the students to perform together in the most magical place on earth. After having performed there twice myself as a young dancer, I know how amazing a holiday with your dance family can be and I cannot wait to re-watch that experience through my own students’ eyes.”

With the students also currently preparing for their upcoming dance show at the start of November, its “all systems go” for the Amelia Quigley Dance Company with a very busy year ahead.

To find out more about the Amelia Quigley Dance Company and to follow them on their journey to Paris, visit their social media pages.