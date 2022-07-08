I showed my girlfriend a picture of Sir Keir Starmer this week and she said: “who’s that?” And there lies Sir Keir’s problem: the exact people he needs to vote for him don’t know who he is or what he stands for.

Boris was not the greatest PM we’ve ever had: he’s was like a glass of cheap champagne, full of bubbles and you know what you’re getting. You don’t buy cheap champagne and think “oh this tastes like urine, I wasn’t expecting that” Boris wasn’t infallible and as a nation we already knew this before we installed him into Number 10.I wouldn’t be able to write in this column all of the things that Boris is called on social media (and by some members of my own family) but after the last few years I still come back to the same question, who else could’ve done a better job with the hand he was dealt?There isn’t a front runner in the Conservative Party for the next leader and not one I can see that can motivate an electorate and cause the reactions and engagement in politics that Boris was capable of.

I’m sure I will come under fire for even writing that but we need a disrupter in Number 10 and if nothing else Boris proved he can disrupt more than the décor.This will be second Conservative leadership contest that I’ll have the opportunity to vote in, last time I cast my vote for the man that delivered Brexit despite me voting to remain he was the only one capable of breaking the deadlock.Ten years ago, politics was boring, most people would’ve been hard pushed to name a cabinet member, now they are burning daily effigies of them on social media.

Boris Johnson flanked by Sajid Javid and Rishi Sunak who have both resigned from the cabinet

Boris has made some laughably tragic mistakes, he’s scored own goals and for the great communicator he thinks he is, hasn’t actually communicated all too well but what other Prime Minister in recent memory have we had that is literally on first name terms with the electorate?