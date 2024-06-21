Luke Marsden column: England won't win the Euros!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Is it really a beautiful game?

When it was the World Cup, I got really into it, not only because I was in Florida for two weeks but I felt the hype was real, England could actually (for a change) win. I recall in 2022 I was actually thrown out of a Hooters (the irony) because I’d consumed five cocktails and got really into the England match, the Hooters girls said I had to be cut off.

Sadly, I’m not feeling the same vibe in 2024. I’ve struggled so far to enjoy the England games, I’ve never really been a football or sports fan (unless you count the WWE?) but I really did try during the international tournaments to ‘feel the spirit of the three lions’. Let’s face some hard facts though, based on performances so far, can we actually win the Euros? I feel I’d have more chance with a squad of Wiganers.

Millions of Brits are tuning into the games, I tried not to second screen scroll whilst watching the first England game, but I’ll be frank, I was bored stiff after the first goal. I get why people often record football games or just watch the highlights because how much of the 90 mins is spent with nothing actually happening?

Euros fever has captured the nation and rightfully so, we do need a lift as the looming general election chatter is doing nothing but depress me (and many others) we need something for our nation to rally around but alas I don’t feel England can pull this out of the bag for a watchful nation.