When will milkshakes become acid?!

When did politics in our country cross the threshold from a war of words to a war of weapons? In recent years we’ve sadly seen MPs murdered in their own constituencies, and on a daily basis elected officials are abused, threatened and some genuinely fear for their own lives.

When I watched the footage of Nigel Farage having a milkshake thrown over him, my first reaction was not to ask what flavour, I didn’t laugh, my thoughts turned to what it could have been, we could’ve witnessed something much, much worse than banana flavoured McDonald’s milkshake chucked over him by a girl. When will milkshakes be swapped for corrosive substances? This is a serious question and one we must now ask ourselves as a civilised society.

It did get worse for Nigel this week, while he was touring on an open-top bus, someone who clearly disagrees with his views, threw a lump of concentrate at him, thankfully it missed, but again, what if it didn’t?

Luke Marsden at an awards ceremony

Having a public profile myself, I’ve been subjected to some of the worst abuse that you can think of writing (and then some!) as I’ve documented in the past in this column, I’ve got the mental resilience to handle it, sadly many do not. In fact, readers of this very column often take to social media to publicly disagree with my views, that’s fine I enjoy spirited disagreements but when these turn to threats that’s when you begin to think, is my life actually in danger or is this person simply all talk? Most of the time these people are all talk, but it only takes one.