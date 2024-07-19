Luke Marsden column: I nearly cried thinking The Donald was dead!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Did God save The Donald?

I was ten minutes away from watching the news live that Donald Trump had been shot, I went to sleep at half 11 on Saturday night, I woke up to a flurry of messages from friends informing me that America’s 45th President had been shot.

None of my friends actually confirmed in their texts that The Donald was fully ok, my heart sank thinking that Trump’s time was up. Thankfully that wasn’t the case and the now iconic photo of him with his fist in the air, shouting fight will likely be the defining image of this Presidential campaign and possibly, the most iconic image of Trump ever.

Who saved Donald Trump? Was it God? Was it the Secret Service? I think the answer is, Donald Trump saved Donald Trump. If he hadn’t tilted his head milliseconds before the shooter took aim at him, this column would be dedicated to the memory of The Donald. Conspiracy theory land is always in overdrive on how, why, when and whom is behind the attempted assassination attempt. It simply can’t be that a 20 year old registered Republican simply wanted to shoot his idol? This columnist believes it could be. I’ve spent a lot of time in America, on my recent trip to New York in January I saw the almost cult like status The Donald has with his legions of fans, I visited Trump Tower, I urinated in Trump toilets, smelled the Trump Steakhouse Grill and purchased some Make America Great Again merch, I’m a believer.

Polls are pointing towards a potential Trump landslide this November and that was before the shooting. Americans argue that only a guy with a gun can kill a guy with a gun, whilst this is probably true it is incredibly sad. America is on the brink and the only man who can unite the country is its President, the question is will America re-elect The Donald back to office and can he become the Unifier-In-Chief? He’s literally taken a bullet for a nation he loves so I’d imagine fixing a country will be a walk in the park for him!