Luke Marsden column: I went to the VIP launch of Wigan's new cinema!
On Wednesday evening I was invited to the VIP launch of Wigan’s new Omniplex Cinema at Robin Park and it is simply worth the wait.
The launch evening consisted of a red carpet arrival (obviously it’s the only way I can attend launch events) and what struck me immediately was the total overhaul of the cinema from the old Empire.
This isn’t just a new paint job, this is a total revamp, from a stunning new food and drink offering to a traditional old-school style cinema sign above the popcorn and pick-n-mix stand. It offers a blend of nostalgia mixed with a fresh new feel for a cinema in 2024.
Movies have taken a battering over the last few years due to the pandemic and the surge of streaming but there’s simply no better feeling than watching a film on the big screen and Omniplex’s new MAXX offering, the screen had actual beds in it for couples, friends or people who simply want more room for their popcorn (and a potential nap!) as for the reclining seats, they are the comfiest I’ve experienced, heck they are comfier than the seats in my own house!
I sadly can’t tell you what film I saw due to it being top secret but the clue I can say is, that I was blown away by how great the experience was, especially the brand new projection and audio twist that the MAXX screen offered.
Going to the pictures used to be a regular occurrence for many but sadly it’s now a rarity due to the cost of living, Omniplex are looking to change that as they offer a monthly Omni-pass which for a set fee a month you can literally watch as many films as you like. It's fantastic to see private, solid investment in Wigan, this is a must-see cinema experience for Wiganers!
