Luke Marsden column: I went to the VIP launch of Wigan's new cinema!

Wigan finally has a cinema to be proud of! I’ve missed reclining on a comfy seat, sitting in the dark and munching on some salted (it’s the only way) popcorn and Wiganers can finally do this once again.

On Wednesday evening I was invited to the VIP launch of Wigan’s new Omniplex Cinema at Robin Park and it is simply worth the wait.

The launch evening consisted of a red carpet arrival (obviously it’s the only way I can attend launch events) and what struck me immediately was the total overhaul of the cinema from the old Empire.

This isn’t just a new paint job, this is a total revamp, from a stunning new food and drink offering to a traditional old-school style cinema sign above the popcorn and pick-n-mix stand. It offers a blend of nostalgia mixed with a fresh new feel for a cinema in 2024.

Luke Marsden at the launch of Omniplex Wigan

Movies have taken a battering over the last few years due to the pandemic and the surge of streaming but there’s simply no better feeling than watching a film on the big screen and Omniplex’s new MAXX offering, the screen had actual beds in it for couples, friends or people who simply want more room for their popcorn (and a potential nap!) as for the reclining seats, they are the comfiest I’ve experienced, heck they are comfier than the seats in my own house!

I sadly can’t tell you what film I saw due to it being top secret but the clue I can say is, that I was blown away by how great the experience was, especially the brand new projection and audio twist that the MAXX screen offered.