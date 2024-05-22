Luke Marsden column: I'm trapped with my electric car!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

My electric car is now worth half what I paid for it and I’m stuck with it. They don’t tell you this in the adverts.

I detailed at great length in this very column back in the autumn of 2022 the long and arduous journey I had of actually getting my electric car. Now, I’m told the car is almost in negative equity due to a substantial drop-off of the used car market. In fact the second-hand car market is now worth 25% less than what it was this time last year, which is great if you’re on the lookout for a second hand Volvo but not so great if you were thinking of exchanging your electric car for another one.

Demand for electric cars has exploded over the last two years which can also account for the saturation of the market when it comes to EVs but I wasn’t expecting the value of my car to be more than halved in 18 months, my friend also wanted to exchange his but in an automobile game of blackjack, we’re now sticking rather than twisting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If this wasn’t bad enough, the insurance market has done the exact opposite of the used car one, it is soaring and the prices I’ve been quoted for this year are literally eye-watering compared to what I expected and have previously paid. Naturally, there’s an element of bartering with these companies but the robots/AI/humans they employ can actually only do (or believe!) so much.

Luke Marsden has some serious thinking to do about his EV

There are some that when I told them I was getting an electric car, physically recoiled at the thought, they love petrol and think EVs are the devil come to destroy us. What is actually destroying us is the second-hand car market, it is built on the fabric of getting new and used cars in the pipeline but now it appears the pipeline is clogged.