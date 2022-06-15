This latest lot feel like they’ve just stepped off a millennial production line, where they are preprogramed to use the word ‘vibe’ as an adjective.

Against a backdrop of the cost of living crisis you’d think watching a mind numbing show like Love Island would help to relax one in the evening but upon watching launch night and the episodes this week, my emotions have ranged from anger to pity, nobody needs that kaleidoscope before bed. Ex-footballer Michael Owen’s daughter Gemma has rapidly become the show’s villain, showing she has the personality of a deflated football.

It’s transparent that the 19 year old isn’t in there to find her Disney fairy-tale ending but rather to bolster her own range of swimwear!

Love Island is back on our screens

Over to a larger sinking ship, HMS BoJo, I’ve been asked more about Love Island than I have the vote of no confidence in the PM. As a paying member of the Conservative Party, I would get a vote in any leadership contest but truthfully, I’d rather vote to chuck someone off Love Island.

Boris isn’t a saint; the country is well aware we didn’t elect him for his attention to detail and ability to be holier than thou we elected him to lead and deliver.