Nanny Diaries

During the summer holidays we went on a family break to a caravan park in Scotland.

We set off, car packed to the hilt, dog in tow to spend eight hours heading North.

Everyone was looking forward to the break. My husband and I had some good meals planned gazing out across to the sea, the teen had some video diary plans to keep her pals updated.

However, when we arrived we found we had been unexpectedly placed in the wrong caravan. No sea-gazing to be had, only an empty field, poor quality caravan and (the WORST thing that could possibly happen ) NO WIFI.

The teen was distraught. How could she watch her favourite movie clips? How could she play games and chill out? How can she download the latest music? But most importantly of all, how could she stay in touch with her friends?

She was miserable. Which made me miserable, which made my husband miserable which made the dog miserable.

Todays teenagers have become increasingly dependent on their phones. The latest statistics show 15+ year-olds spend over four hours a day on their phones. Many were given one at age 11. So it’s no wonder they feel they need them.

Yet you’d think as a nanny I could counteract this. As an advocate for screen-free childhoods I should pull some wonderful solution out of my Mary Poppins bag with a flourish.

Well alas, even I admit defeat when it comes to screen-free teens!!

So what did I do? I couldn’t get out the crayons, I couldn’t play "I-spy”, hide and seek..so I sat down and racked my brain.

What activities could I do to entertain a depressed and bitter 14-year-old?

So this is what we did.

We went for long walks, we made videos, played board games. I spent a small fortune on crosswords, teen magazines, adult colouring (not a hit). My husband took her up to the club each evening to watch the "entertainment" (a Frankie Valli impersonator- "Dad liked it") we played tennis, cricket. We visited villages and natural Trust properties.

At the end of the week I was exhausted! But when I asked her if she’s enjoyed it she actually said "yes."

She said, “it was nice being with you and Dad. Talking and stuff.”

And that was all I needed to know.

So a screen-free teen, would I recommend? For a couple of days, absolutely, for a week? NEVER AGAIN!