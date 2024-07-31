Nanny Diaries: dealing with the stress of being a parent

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

I sat down to write this about 4 times.

The washing machine finished. The dog was barking at something, my daughter wanted me, then I had to go to work! On the way home I checked my diary and added this job to the others id not managed to do yet.

It made me think, as a working parent these days we are so often running up hill carrying the weight of our ‘to-do’ lists as well as trying to raise happy, successful, grounded children. It’s not easy!

Take a leaf out of a child’s book. Sit down and watch the world go by

Then you’ve got someone like me telling you how to be the perfect parent, social media constantly showing you you’re doing it wrong and the government and other people interfering too. It’s HARD.

So I want to tell you I GET IT. I’m a parent too. A working full time one. It’s a constant battle to keep your head above water, to get the never ending jobs done.

So I want you to read today how to take care of YOU. Because ultimately that in turn, makes your children happy and that’s my life’s work.

Make time. Write in your diary “REST” and stick to it. When someone asks you to book something in that day say you can’t. It’s booked. You don’t need to say what with.

Spend time with your friends. REAL time. Alone. How often do we share snatched conversations with other parents because that’s the only time you have?

Go to bed early and turn your phone off. Turn it face down. Get a book, a magazine, watch a movie or anything but don't look at social media. It’s soul destroying sometimes.

Walk outside. Spend a little time every day outdoors, look up. Remember how small you are in the universe. Listen to the world.

Don’t drink too much or take drugs, that’s false happiness.

Be content with who you are. If you’re not work on what being ‘you’ looks like.

Keep a diary.

This seems obvious but I’ve only recently started using a real, paper diary and it’s made a huge difference to my organisation and meant less stress constantly trying to remember things!

Be grateful for all that you have. It’s more than some people.

Be present. Live in the 'now'.

Then look at your children, aren't they just WONDERFUL?