Were steaming toward September. Parents are starting to gather bits together, bags, pencil cases, ties, shoes and coats.

For some it’s a repeated process, for others, it’s all new. Little 4 year olds up and down the country are getting ready to begin their school journey.

It’s a huge step. A beginning of an exciting time of their lives but also scary.

If your child has attended any sort of childcare setting you may have heard the term “school readiness” it’s a term coined by OFSTED (the education governing body of England) to describe the skills needed for a child’s transition into school.

Alice Marsden from Standish tries on her school uniform ready for September

The main skills of this definition are for a neurotypical child:

· Being able to use the toilet alone and dress and undress independently

· Ability to take turns and share

· Being able to use cutlery and open and close a lunch box

· Being able to sit still and listen to a short story

· Being able to ask an adult for help

· Ability to hold a pencil and recognise their own name written down.

· Ability to count to ten and remember a nursery rhyme.

Now these skills are not inclusive and few even neurotypical children will tick EVERY one. But the aim is to do so before or within a few months of starting preschool (reception)

Not every child will be able to do all these. That doesn’t mean they’re “not ready” it simply means school has a bit of work to do!

By far more important in my opinion is the EMOTIONAL ability. OFSTED mentions “PSED”which encompasses “Physical, Social and emotional development”. Of this several factors are involved.

· Does your child see themselves in a positive ‘can do’ light

· Do they know what they can achieve?

· Does your child show respect for others, especially adults?

· Is your child happy and have the ability to work through anxieties with an adults support?

· Does your child have empathy?

· Is your child ready to LEARN?

· Most importantly, is your child happy and feel safe without you?

These are all the criteria but I don’t want you to feel daunted! So in my next column I’ll talk about ways in which you can achieve or support these.

Believe in your child, we can do this!!