Nanny Diaries: small things and small people

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Last week I took one of my nanny children on a bus into Wigan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now this may not seem anything remarkable to anyone who regularly uses public transport. But to a 2 year old boy whose NEVER been on one and only watched the new Yellow “Bee” buses go past in awe. It was momentous.

Waiting at the bus stop in the rain I was beginning to question my choices but his little face when we got on was worth it ALL.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the way there we were lucky to get a rather ‘speedy” driver who took corners like Lewis Hamilton which added to the experience! We sat at the back in the middle which was made all the more exciting for him as we weren’t wearing any form of seat belt! The thrill! I had to hold onto him for dear life it was like a fairground ride! But oh! The joy!

Little chap holds his ticket on route to Wigan

When we got off he refused to move until he’d watched the “big yellow bus” disappear from sight then we headed to our destination of a play centre.

Afterwards to his excitement we went to where he said the buses “live” (The Bus station) and we had such fun looking at all the numbers on the buses until we found ours. On we got. This time he chose a front seat so he could see all the people get on and off.

The key to making this an experience not just a journey was an ongoing monologue about what we were doing and seeing. I pointed out to him as much as I could, from the bell to ring to tell the driver you want the next stop, to where we pay. I suspect he could have been a bus driver by the end of it!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What I want to explain is that children are naturally curious beings. They find fascination in little things we wouldn’t look twice at. A flower or an insect, a little button on a coat.

That night, before he went to sleep he wistfully said “I love that big yellow bus..”

They say to truly appreciate life and the world you must look through a child’s eyes. That day I did.