Nanny diaries: Train days

On Friday, myself and the little chap decided to go on a BIG adventure ..a TRAIN!

The planning was part of the day, we each had a rucksack, containing snacks and binoculars, a notepad (to record what we saw) a drink and some pennies.

We parked up at Wigan station and headed to the ticket office. I took the tickets and gave him the ‘pretend ticket’..(the receipt-just in case he lost it!!)

As we headed to the platform I tried to imagine what was going through his little head, there were so many new things to take in.

Little chap enjoys a snack whilst watching the world wizz by

A kind gentleman gave up his seat in the waiting area and had a lovely little chat to us as we waited. Little chap sat listening, fascinated by everyone catching the trains. We talked about where they all might be going today, some had suitcases, some even had little dogs! (He wrote it down in his book-well sort of scribbled it but HE knew what it said)

Then the train arrived, in all its glory!

We thankfully found a seat with a table and little chap immediately made himself at home getting out his biscuits and preparing to watch the world wizz by!

When you’re only 3 that world seems HUGE, and a little intimidating, so we held hands too.

As the train pulled away, the houses whizzing past, we saw fields with cows, great hills and streets with children playing. So much to talk about! In just a few short minutes his learning expanded, language, understanding the world, colour, maths, science..I could go on! All wrapped up in a wonderful experience we shared.

It was so interesting he forgot all about the binoculars he’d been so eager to pack and just sat and watched everything, soaking it in.

It reminded me of the things as adults we take for granted. To us, the train just gets us to work and back, it gets us from A to B but for a little boy, it was an adventure in itself. An experience to be remembered and it didn’t cost an arm and a leg! (£7.50 for both of us return to Leyland from Wigan)

We were only on that train 15 minutes but he talked about it non stop when we got home. We’d gone to visit the Vehicle Museum in Leyland, a must see if you’ve a small person interested in engines and such like!

All in all, we had a beautiful day together. A gift for me too, to remember that something so common place and every day, when seen through the eyes of a child is magical.