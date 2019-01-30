New talent gets to spin the decks at Wigan venue

Andrew Nowell speaks to a DJ looking to fill the dance floors...

A Wigan DJ is giving the next generation of dance music talent the chance to show off their skills in a professional setting.

Dave Quinn (pictured), who spins the decks under the name Dave Q, has set up guest slots for DJs looking to make the move from playing tunes for their friends or in their bedrooms into performing in public during his Friday night residencies at Wigan town centre club The Attic.

The idea has proved a massive success, with a whole host of talent from Wigan and across the North West getting the chance to shine for the first time at the King Street West venue.

Although the guest slots are currently full until summer Dave says he still wants to hear from anyone who thinks they have what it takes to fill dance floors.

The 35-year-old from Pemberton said: “I want to get rid of some of the cliques in the industry. If you’re new on the scene it can be really difficult to get going.

“It’s about getting some new faces in clubs, bedroom DJs or lads and girls who play their mates’ parties or in kitchens. It’s about giving them that opportunity.

“It’s going really well. I started last August and I’ve already had more than 20 different DJs on.

“We’ve had really good DJs from across the North West and people like Lewis Atherton and Jamie Cooper who are from Wigan.”

Dave managed to get his break in the industry by reaching the final of a major competition and says increasing the window of opportunity for new talent is proving popular.

He said: “When you’ve got people coming up on stage shaking your hand for what you are doing it speaks a million words.

“It’s really important to get used to the club environment and equipment and also the atmosphere when you play to a crowd. That pushes people to drive on further and take their own journeys in this industry.”

Dave is still looking for new DJs. Anyone interested should message www.facebook.com/daveqdj, with Soundcloud or Mixcloud links if possible.