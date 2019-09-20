New Wigan pub reflects town's sporting heritage

Our beer expert Andrew Nowell takes a look at the latest pub to pull up on the tracks in Wigan...

It’s been a long time coming, but the latest addition to the booming quarter around Wigan’s train stations has finally opened its doors to the public.

The refurbishded Swan and Railway welcomed customers for the first time in many months on Friday evening and was soon packed with people keen to sample the many brews on offer.

The new venture is the brainchild of John Brearley who already owns several pubs across the North West including two in Manchester and includes tributes to Wigan’s heritage including rugby, music and trains.

The function room is named after Sydney Abram, who scored the first rugby league try at Wembley Stadium.