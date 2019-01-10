Planning bid in Standish to give new lease of life for open-air bar

Our beer expert Andrew Nowell issues a weather update for al fresco drinking...

When Fifteens at Standish opened late in 2017, one of the most eye-catching features of the new-look venue was its open-air rooftop terrace and bar.

Sadly, though, the elements in the borough have proved less than helpful for those looking to enjoy an al fresco drinking experience.

The place opened in winter and quickly became a rather lethal skating rink, and even in the spring and summer months it has proved difficult to find people hardy enough to take their glasses there.

A planning application has been submitted to Wigan Council looking to put a roof over the top level of the High Street watering hole.

Tony Callaghan, who owns Fifteens at Standish, says that if the proposal if approved it will kill two birds with one stone as it will also give a dedicated space which can be hired out for functions.

Lovers of an outdoor pint need not fret, though, as he also plans to transform the Standish pub’s beer garden along the lines of the one at The Royal Oak in Swinley.

And even the modified upstairs level will have some unusual features if the town hall’s planning department gives the green light.

Mr Callaghan said: “Having an upstairs bar and roof terrace was fantastic but when we opened we were hit with lots of ice and it was too cold and slippy for us to use it safely.

“We are also inundated with people wanting private functions in Standish.

“People keep asking if they can have the back room or a corner of the pub cordoned off and we don’t really work like that.

“If we get approval this will be a covered roof terrace.

“It will have a solid roof on it but it will also be all glass which will slide.

“It will be like being outdoors in fair weather but it will also be closed off enough to keep the elements out.

“It will also have the ability to be a private function space.

“There seems to be a real market in Standish for that.

“There’s also a massive beer garden at the Standish pub so we want to put in booths with the heaters and blankets like we have at The Royal Oak.

“People do like having a drink outside and enjoying a bit of al fresco dining but we just don’t get the weather in Wigan, unfortunately.”

Mr Callaghan sent in the application in late November and consultations for neighbours and anyone else interested in commenting closed at the end of last week.

A target date of January 24 has been set for a decision, which has currently been delegated to council planning officers.

To view the application in full, go to Wigan Council’s planning portal on the local authority website and search for A/18/86409/FULL