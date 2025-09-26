Political Opinion: Labour Wigan by-election candidate vows to crackdown on antisocial behaviour

Wigan Labour candidate, Adam Boon

Labour candidate Adam Boon has vowed to tackle the town’s anti-social behaviour once and for all.

“When I’m out talking with people, the biggest concern residents keep raising with me is not just litter, it is anti-social behaviour,” Adam says.

“People are worried about problem e-bikes racing around the Town Centre and Mesnes Park, and about the impact of drug activity in the streets.

“We’re beginning to see welcome police raids now like recently in Thomspon Street, Whelley.

“Thanks to the work of our local Labour councillors working within the community, police intelligence has led to these drug raids in parts of the ward, but there’s more to do.”

Born and raised in Wigan, Adam’s committed to rapidly improving the town he knows and loves is unwavering and has been at the forefront of his tireless campaign efforts.

“If elected, I intend to lobby the police to place mobile CCTV in key hotspots of drug related activity and antisocial behaviour, so residents feel safer.”

Adam added: “Where organised drug activity is happening, I’ll back the police to go in hard with raids.

“But where young people are just being failed, I want to see better support and opportunities, not just punishment.

“This is about how safe people feel walking home at night or taking their kids to the park. That matters just as much as how clean the pavements are.

“For me, pride in Wigan isn’t only about appearances, it’s about how it feels to live here. That’s what I’ll be focusing on if I’m elected. Spreading a positive message with a positive mental attitude promoting the right change.”