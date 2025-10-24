Political opinion with Jo Platt MP: Reinvesting in our communities

For too long local government, the beating heart of our communities, has been asked to do more with less. In our towns, where deprivation runs deep and the population ages faster than anywhere else in Greater Manchester, local councils have been the lifeline for many. They’ve kept our streets safe, our town centres clean, and our most vulnerable cared for. But I am concerned that lifeline is fraying.

Local government is the closest thing we have to homegrown leadership. Councils know our communities better than Westminster ever could. They understand the nuances of local need, the pressures of social care, and the importance of investing in young people. Yet, despite their critical role, councils like Wigan have been systematically undermined by years of austerity and unfair funding formulas.

SIGOMA (Special Interest Group of Municipal Authorities) has been a strong voice for councils in the most deprived areas. These are places where the need is greatest, but the ability to raise funds through Council Tax is limited. SIGOMA members have faced real-term funding cuts 25% worse than the national average. This stark reality has a significant impact on every child, every elderly resident, every struggling family.

The Fair Funding Review offers real hope. It’s a chance to right the wrongs of the past and push for funding settlements that reflects actual need.

Jo Platt MP on Bradshawgate, Leigh town centre

Wigan borough also faces entrenched health inequalities, penalises councils with less ability to raise income, stripping away vital support for adult social care, highways maintenance, and foundational services.

All of this is why we need a funding settlement that reflects the current reality. One that acknowledges the unique challenges of SIGOMA areas and empowers councils to deliver high-quality services. I welcome policies like 100% Council Tax equalisation and a deprivation-based Children’s Formula that has the potential to inject £1.5 billion into SIGOMA communities, giving young people a better start and helping councils plan for the long term.

I’ve met with the Minister for Local Government who recognises the need for all councils to be funded fairly based on need. Encouragingly, the Department is actively reviewing these factors.

In addition, I met with SIGOMA, who emphasised the importance of staying focused and resilient on the main priorities within the Fair Funding Review.

I will continue to keep pressing the Government, working alongside colleagues and SIGOMA. It is crucial that every community, no matter its postcode, has the chance to thrive.

The Fair Funding Review is a once-in-a-generation opportunity. We must invest in the places that need it most and rebuild our communities from the ground up.