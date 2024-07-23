Porter Ponders: Should last weeks IT outage be a wake up call?

Technology can be great when working, but when things go accidentally wrong, utter chaos ensues, should we worry about going cashless and paperless more?

Why are we walking like sheep into reliance on the internet? Last week saw a worldwide IT outage caused by an official upload from a legit company, at least that is what they say. The fact was many millions of people around the globe were affected, not in a good way. Flights cancelled, NHS appointments cancelled, prescription hold ups, TV channels down and loads of other issues. The main one of worry was banking, I was not affected, I use Nat West for my shop and had no issues, but many others, including some supermarkets were badly affected. I have said that cyber warfare will be the main part of World War 3, feet on ground no longer work, see the Ukraine incursion. This ‘outage’ was an accident, not deliberate or done with malice and look at the chaos caused. Now imagine if a deliberate and therefore more disruptive attack took place. It seems that most people don’t realise, or care, what will happen in the future, possibly unable to pay for food or energy, travel or get lifesaving treatment, yes, it is true that technology is good at making things easier, when its working, but it leaves us vulnerable to those who wish to control us. Now before you get typing think of this, every time you pay by card, or electronic device, your bank, its partners, the bank and company you are buying from know who you are, where you are, what your spending, even how often you buy items and loads more. Now add to that, if you are on benefits, being told you can only buy items from certain outlets, gas electric, rent and some stores, 1984 is almost here folks. Cashless is the way we are being pushed and banks are busy closing branches, only ones left in Wigan are in Wigan town Centre & Leigh, Pods are a way forward, but they too don’t take in cash. Post Offices, many large ones have closed, are expected to take up the slack, but even in Australia, ahead of us in cashless society, they can’t cope. Is it time to fight back, boycott cashless businesses and use more cash daily?