Porter Ponders: The State of politics nationally and locally

This is an odd time in politics, the choice between a rock and a hard place, or dare to vote elsewhere.

With the General election looming I, along with many, am unsure who to vote for. Not voting is not an option, but, as I have said before, who will be the best to run the country between Rishi Rich and Kier U-Turner? Neither have impressed this week with Kier unflinching saying he would not go private if a family member was on a waiting list for NHS treatment, despite being a millionaire.

Rishi said he would, which is what I would do if I could afford too, but then he messed up at the weekend with his early dart from the D-Day events in France to do, not something nationally important, what with the wars and other major issues, no, he went to do a TV interview for ITV. Then we have the shock, sort of, new leader and Clacton candidate for Reform UK Nigel Farage getting covered in a milkshake. That is unacceptable, no politician should be subject to an assault of any kind, even if you despise them and their policies, they have a right to walk about and talk to the public without the risk of being attacked in anyway.

Sadly, we have had two MPs murdered in recent years, this is not the way we should treat politicians, the only way is by voting, if you agree with most of what they say, vote them in, if you don’t vote for someone you believe could do a better job. Mexico has had one of its most violent elections in its history with many politicians being gunned down, we are not that bad, but we may be on a slippery slope.

No sign of any building on the site of the new Wigan market

Reform UK look like they might be a part of this Election none of us expected, I have had a few Labour voters saying they are voting Reform this time. Maybe we need to shake things up in Parliament, give Labour and the Conservatives a run for their money. The Lib Dems too seem to be regrouping and could cause upsets and the future of the SNP could also affect the whole country.

Is it time for Independents to become MPs? It is an interesting time, maybe the biggest shift in British politics ever is in the horizon, heaven knows that something needs to change.

The irony is, of course, that Labour always say that the Tories have been in power for fourteen years and have not achieved much, but they neglect to remember that many local Labour councils have been in power longer and speaking to many Wiganers they are not overly popular. Wigan Pier, the heavily touted “Rebirth of an icon” has remained empty for years with no activity for half that time.

Meanwhile hoardings surround the now demolished Galleries, still no sign of the new market being started, plus rumours yet more current market traders are looking at closing for good or relocating outside of the borough. The areas where work seems to be going full pelt is the refurbishing of the Cinema in Robin Park and Eckersley Mill, with some impressive full-size windows appearing as the scaffolding starts to be removed.