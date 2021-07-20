Quick and easy brunch recipe from WW (formerly Weightwatchers)

Serves 2 l Prep 5 minutes l Cook 5 minutes

Ingredients

Six medium spring onions, trimmed and chopped

Scrambled eggs and spinach on rye

4 medium eggs, beaten

3tbsps skimmed milk

80g (2x40g slices) German-style rye bread

150g baby leaf spinach

Salt and pepper

Calorie-controlled cooking spray

Method

1. Mist a non-stick frying pan with calorie controlled cooking spray and set over a medium-low heat. Add the trimmed and chopped spring onions and cook for two minutes until softened.

2. Add the beaten eggs and skimmed milk, season to taste and cook, stirring often, until the eggs are scrambled and just set.

3. Meanwhile, toast the slices dark rye bread and wilt the spinach by putting it into a colander and pouring over a kettle of just-boiled water, then drain well.

4. Top the toast with the eggs and spinach, season to taste and serve.