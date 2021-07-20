Quick and easy brunch recipe from WW (formerly Weightwatchers)
This scrambled eggs and spinach on rye recipe has lots of protein and good-for-you green veg to help fill you up and get you going.
Serves 2 l Prep 5 minutes l Cook 5 minutes
Ingredients
Six medium spring onions, trimmed and chopped
4 medium eggs, beaten
3tbsps skimmed milk
80g (2x40g slices) German-style rye bread
150g baby leaf spinach
Salt and pepper
Calorie-controlled cooking spray
Method
1. Mist a non-stick frying pan with calorie controlled cooking spray and set over a medium-low heat. Add the trimmed and chopped spring onions and cook for two minutes until softened.
2. Add the beaten eggs and skimmed milk, season to taste and cook, stirring often, until the eggs are scrambled and just set.
3. Meanwhile, toast the slices dark rye bread and wilt the spinach by putting it into a colander and pouring over a kettle of just-boiled water, then drain well.
4. Top the toast with the eggs and spinach, season to taste and serve.
Smartpoints: Green 7 l Blue 3 l Purple 3