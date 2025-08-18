Tony Porter Ponders: A change of the brain cell and time to crush the cars of boy racers?

It looks strange now, but what was it like to work at the Old Washery at its height?

I know there is only one functioning brain cell in Downing Street, but it is time to move on from this horror government. Boy racers need to be separated from their 'extensions'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I agree with the 784,222 people who have signed a petition to rid us of the brain cell, sorry that was meant to say Cabinet.

The petition is calling for an immediate general election, everyone I speak to is fed up and wants rid of the entire shambles of this government including its one shared braincell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They, the government have responded as such “This response was given on 11 August 2025: This Government was elected on a mandate of change at the July 2024 general election.

"Our full focus is on fixing the foundations, rebuilding Britain, and restoring public confidence in government”

Two things annoy me here, one is the words elected on a mandate. No they were elected because voters couldn’t be bothered to support either party, one million fewer votes for Labour than in 2019 is not a mandate.

The second is the entire last sentence, do they think they have started to achieve any of those things?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Companies are going to the wall, people are losing their jobs, as for rebuilding trust, well I think that boat has sailed.

Sadly, no matter how many sign this petition it is pointless because if there was an election and ReformUK got in, then I dare say there would be another petition in days and so it would continue.

Nope we are stuck with Labour, but they have more MPs than the shower running things at the moment, get the subs on and free transfer the current team.

During what turned out to be a five-and-a-half-hour walk on Sunday, heading down towards the last lock on the flight at the Britannia Bridge zebra crossing, I heard loud car engine noises and squealing tyres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This got louder as I passed under the two railway bridges at which point I realised what was going on, it was not Three Sisters race track, but sad people who think they need to drive like loons in order to win attention from others.

It was, I assumed on the Road to Nowhere, AKA race and drifting circuit, I feel for the estates nearby.

The noise continued until I walked past Wigan Pier and towards the Seven Stars area, at which point they seemed much nearer.

By the time I walked across Asda car park some noisy vehicles were lining up under the upper car park area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now the local police have been quick to show the removal and disposal of illegal motorbikes and quads, but maybe its time to crush cars from people who are so ignorant of the dangers and upset they cause.

GMP you can have this tip for free, if they are razzing around the road to nowhere, simply block it off at both ends.

Seize the cars and take them away to be destroyed, let the drivers then explain to bank of mum and dad where their money has gone and why it has.

Talking of offroad bikes I have seen and heard much fewer on my Wigan Walks recently, but on Sunday there was a guy rattling around the Old Washery near Gidlow Cemetery, no number plate but had a helmet, now that is not so bad, dangerous but how did he get there, the footpaths with dog walkers, families, joggers and possibly horses, dangerous and foolish.