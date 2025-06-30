Tony Porter Ponders: Another U-turn, much needed help for BMW drivers.

He gets the match ball, a hat trick of U-tunes in June for our glorious PM. Help to turn for BMW drivers and is the Haigh Hall regeneration entering a new phase or a no phase phase?

I ponder how many U-turns Sir Keir can complete within his tenure ship at Number 10. After Winter Fuel allowance and the national rape gang enquiries, he has made it a hat trick of U-turns, this time after a backbench revolt forced a change of mind on the welfare cuts. In his relentless let’s upset as many of our core electorate as we can campaign, he went for the disabled, those on PIP. Now it seems those who already are on PIP will keep it though those new claimants may not get accepted even if they have identical conditions of those still receiving it. I would hate to come up for a saying for this, like, erm, two tier benefits system, but we might be heading in that direction. Though there is still a great amount of disquiet from back benchers and the Tories look like voting it down.

Again, I remind any cabinet members reading this, Labour did not win the last election, a million votes less states that the electorate could not be bothered voting at all, fed up with everyone. The BBC continue to call it a landslide victory, I agree there is a landslide of Labour that will see them sliding into the valley of insignificance and remaining there for a long while.

Meanwhile, hilariously, BMW have announced a new model of car, according to the site The Verge. Featuring automatic "turn signals" for the new BMW iX3 crossover as part of an updated set of electronic "assistants". It will be equipped with an additional camera in the cabin, which will monitor the driver's eye movement. If the driver looks in the rearview mirror and starts to turn or change lanes, the turn signal will turn on automatically. This is where it falls down, most BMW drivers do not use mirrors, or speedos either. However, if the driver makes a manoeuvre without looking in the mirror, the car will resist - stay in the lane and refuse to turn or change lanes.

The fence has been moved at the front of Haigh Hall, all of six feet nearer, what is occurring?

Sounds good, but if I’m doing seventy on a motorway and a Beemer barrels up behind me and tries a last-minute lane change, it wont move, straight in the back of my car, great. This is all to combat the common stereotype that many BMW drivers allegedly often do not turn on their indicators. There are many jokes and internet memes devoted to this topic. I have noticed that the darker the paint job the worse driving skills are shown including Audi and VW Golf drivers, how often do we see them blitzing to the nexttraffic lights and waiting as us tortoises just potter around and keep up with them.

I had a wander up to Haigh Hall, a very long way round for a Wigan Walk that also took in Aspull and the air vent chimney. It was great to see that the hoardings had been moved from the front of the hall, but not completely, just back closer to the building. What does this mean? Work is continuing inside? Though even more worryingly many of the cabins at the rear, I assume site offices etc, have gone. I have been positive about a few projects in Wigan recently, I just hope Haigh Hall does not turn into Wigan Pier part 2.