Tony Porter Ponders: Differing futures for four iconic Wigan pubs

It is a tough time for hospitality, but what future awaits three of Wigan's iconic watering holes? It seems it is a very mixed bag for these beloved buildings.

Following the controversial HMO plans for the former Crispin pub, I thought I would look at four pubs all with different futures. It is good to see the Earl of Balcarres and Colliers Arms reopen after being closed for a while, but others are not having as much luck. The first is the Griffin Hotel, formally, so I am told, owned by a local celebrity and enjoyed great success, but these days it has just be left to rot, I was shocked on Monday to see it in its current state, almost no windows left intact and looking in dire need of some cash ASAP.

Though that brings me to the seconds old pub, The Famous Pagefield, which to had been left for years to slowly fall into disrepair, though most windows were intact, that now is surrounded by scaffolding and a new roof is being put on, part of its new birth as an apartment complex, with new builds on the site of the old, I presume, bowling green. Looking promising, very promising, which leads me to Cherry Gardens a few stone throws from the hospital and now surrounded by scaffolding, this pub has had, it seems, quite a few owners, landlords, over the last few years, but it is having a major face lift, keeping its original charm, if the plans are to be believed, and bringing it into this century.

Finally, an uncertain future faces The Talbot, next to the bus station and opposite Wigan Hall. Following its closure it has had its ground floor windows boarded up. though plans are being proposed to turn it into a vibrant HMO. I do hope it either reopens as a pub or becomes, maybe, student accommodation for the newly expanding collage nearby, but pray it does not end up like The Griffin.

The Griffin Hotel in a very sorry state indeed.

I have said many times that cashless society is another way of the powers that be controlling us, today I realised that it is currently being used to normalise this with children. A young teen was in my shop and received a phone call, a miracle itself as I get naff all on my mobile in there, he was explaining that he had bought items that were sensible.

When the call ended it was explained that his mother had rung him enquiring why he had spent a few quid in another shop. That got me thinking, I realise that children need to be taught about money, but is this a brainwashing tactic by banks, to make it seem normal that you are being monitored by people on what you spend?

I remember when I had money as a kid, there were no debit cards for me, no checks on my spending habits and freedom to spend my cash, be it pocket money, birthday or Christmas presents by myself. I was trusted to not blow it on sweets or other stuff and that set me up for my life.

Are we doing right by the youth of today monitoring every penny they spend, is this Big Brother, lord knows we have enough monitoring on many parts of our lives these days, do we really need more?

I had my first two new King Charles One Pound coins over the weekend, many joke it will be a limited run.