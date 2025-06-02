Tony Porter Ponders: DWP changes, taxis from elsewhere and defence.

I see why we are seeing more non Wigan plates, but have a cunning plan.

It is no wonder that some choose to get a licence to have a taxi from far afield. I solve that issue in one sentence. The DWP piling on pressure on those in need and no more subs please.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Why is there the urge of successive governments to move benefit payments to monthly?

Initially there seems not to be an issue with this, but I feel that there may be a long-term mental health problem beginning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many customers in my shop are on benefits, most for genuine reasons. The issue is most are not great at budgeting their payments and often tell me they are "skint" a few days after payment: 10 or so days before the next one.

Going monthly will only increase that pressure as, I noticed, when many got the cost-of-living crisis money it was often spent on "luxury items" - trainers or the like, meaning that individuals were still broke a few days after their payments.

Now a month's worth of benefits is hitting accounts in one go and a few I have spoken to think it’s Christmas, until they realise that they have to wait weeks for the next payments.

I am not having a go at anyone who is genuinely in need of benefits, far from it. My concern is many are unable to budget for a month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I am wondering why monthly seems to be they way the DWP is going.

With modern technology and AI, I am sure the computers could pay people more often helping them not blow it all in a mad spending spree.

I fear many may become hungry and some might resort to shoplifting in order to feed themselves.

The most vulnerable in society need to be treated fairly and going monthly on payments will, no doubt, cause a great deal of stress and worry to those who do not need anymore of either.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taxis. I follow a number of whom I call "professional drivers" on my travels around Wigan and have not helped but notice more and more non-Wigan plates on the.

I have seen a few for Knowsley and Wolverhampton for example.

Being nosey and after a few people had also mentioned it, I had a look on these council websites for prices to register and get a taxi licence in these areas.

Wigan, as far as I could make out, was the most expensive. "New Application (including knowledge test) (three-year licence) £463.00."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walsall minus the knowledge fee "Private hire/Hackney private hire/Hackney carriage (three years) £180.00."

In Knowsley I found this: "Private hire and Hackney carriage driver – new (three years) £110."

There are other costs like insurance, the actual plate for the vehicle, but as far as I can ascertain, this is the reason we have some cabbies from "far away" to save money.

Easy solution: fine any cab driver for having three or more fares outside of their licence provider's area per day, Merseyside, Greater Manchester, The Midlands. You’re welcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next, U-bend, sorry, U-turn Starmer has realised that we might need a military that could deter attacks from certain other "hostile" countries.

A defence spending review with new munition sites, lots of attack submarines and drones, sounds great, but excluding the cost, would it not be better to bolster our online security?

I have said and will continue to say, World War Three will be fought in cyberspace. Feet on ground is so last century. Look at all the recent cyberattacks that stole people's details etc #JustSaying.