Tony Porter Ponders: I have seen more support for Trump than Keir, the Bell and BBC

Last week was an odd week, political chat is never far away in my shop, though I have been surprised at the 100% praise of Donald Trump after calling out Sir Sadiq Khan and Sir Keir Starmer. Previously I have heard terms as ‘dangerous’ ‘reckless’ ‘mad’ when discussing Trump, but now he cannot do any wrong. Starmer has always had similar words used to describe him, many much worse, I have, unsurprisingly, had not one person defend him, or his Cabinets policies for months, even the keyboard warriors seem to have gone quiet.

We all remember the disaster of the Liz Trust Premiership, but it was, thankfully, short lived, the change of leaders at the time was ridiculous, but now we have a bloke in charge who even Labour can’t shift. There should be a way for us, the public, to demand a General Election, there is not one person in this Cabinet I feel is fit to be a MP, never mind in charge of all our daily lives.

Every one of them should be banned from standing in public office for life. Even Wes Streeting, who caved in spectacularly last year to pay demands of nurses and junior doctors is unfit for office, as he now seems surprised that strike action has begun again with the latter and on the cards for nurses after they rejected the new governments pay offer.

What's going on here at the junction 26 of the M6?

The UK reached a milestone of 25,000 migrants crossing the channel two months earlier than last year, protests are mounting at migrant hotels, hardly mentioned on BBC News at Ten, I fear we are heading for a second summer of civil unrest. News at Ten used to be the go-to place for world, national and local news you could trust.

Today it is not fit for purpose, the BBC seem to ignore many things that do not seem to fit the governments ideology, ignoring important news stories for some special report on something that just feels like its padding out time. News at Ten must be a bitesize summary of the news that matters to us the licence fee paying people, no wonder GBNews has become the number one news outlet in England.

On Sunday I took a walk around The Bell, the green belt land earmarked for redevelopment for a road direct from the M6 Junction 26 exit, to Heinz, but with a huge industrial estate taking up all the land in-between. My concern was, even though there are well over five thousand recorded objections and the planning committee meeting in January next year, why there is activity directly opposite the road leading up from the motorways.

Two old houses, one of which I remember had a huge clock on it, first thing you saw coming up the road meaning you were ‘nearly home’ have scaffolding around them. There is a skip full of rubbish including a bath, but what is going on? Are they being modernised to be sold on and if so are the people involved or the possible residents aware of the plans for the new road and the impact it may have on the value of these properties? Or are they being stripped out before being demolished without any plans being confirmed, either way it is a strange state of affairs.