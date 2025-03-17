Tony Porter Ponders: Is it too late to save the High Street and cash?

Many big stores and hospitality companies are sounding concerned for the future. Has this Labour government delivered a death nail to many businesses?

Oh dear, oh dear oh dear. The Rachel from accounts Hallowe'en Budget measures are about to wreak havoc on businesses small and large. Are we about to see what is left of the High Street nationally, not just Wigan, decimated?

As ‘Just a shop keeper’ I have access to many thoughts and fears of many in the retail industry and few, if any, are positive. I seem to be bucking a trend and am more than happy of where I am at after four years of enforced uncertainty and stress with the redevelopment of The Galleries site.

It has been a roller-coaster of a ride up to the opening of GAMESnMORE ‘Lvl5 The Final Front Here’, and apart from the business rate changes, I am not affected by the main blow others face.

Is Wigan about to loose more stores? How many people will loose their jobs?

I know many staff will have hours cut and fear that many stores will no longer seem viable. Add to that the uncertainty of the future of larger stores, like Poundland, which could go the way of other large discount stores. Boots with recent new owners have repeatedly mentioned more store closures. WHSmith looks like it to will be gone from all High Streets this year, while New Look is closing many stores and Schuh has reduced its workers at its HQ amid rumours are they are closing some stores, including the one in Wigan?

Then we have the restaurants and other hospitality venues that are facing more than Rachel's attack, including rising, uncapped energy costs. I fear that the opportunity to go out for a day doing window shopping and then grabbing some food may well not be available to our descendants.

This is not isolated to Wigan, this is a national issue. The only way to sort this is to change the way the High Street and hospitality work. We need to get back the people who have ditched real life, real interaction, for the ‘web’.

How though? Not by going cashless. Insanely a few stores and restaurants are testing contactless only payment in their venues. ASDA has rolled out petrol stations with no cash, TESCO cafes, including Wigan, have been made cashless, Zizzi restaurants and a bakery down south have also dropped cash, the latter citing security concerns for is staff.

This is alienating many who do not have, or trust, debit cards, mainly the older generation. The younger generation, as I have noticed recently, think it is normal to pay contactless for a 20p CD or 45p DVD in my shop. I even had a young boy who had just had a birthday, with his mum, use a debit card. His birthday money was in his account and voila, tap and he had made a purchase, then another, Funko Pops are moreish, this to him is normal.

I do fear this is a way for those in power, more so if you are on benefits, to monitor and control where you spend your own money. Keep cash alive, cash is king!

None of the above is Wigan Council's fault, this is much further up the power chain. But as an aside, I have had a business in Wigan since 2012, long before this column and Wigan Watch. Not a single Labour councillor has introduced themselves to me, never mind offering help or advice. Surprised?