Tony Porter Ponders: Is the Right the right way forward for the world?

Out with the old in with the new, cool fridges coming soon to Tesco Wigan.

Are we heading in the right direction in choosing our leaders and should you get paid if in prison?

I have mentioned before that the EU is about to implode: the main reason I am glad we are out of it.

The Right and Far Right are making gains in Italy and France and this weekend saw a win in Germany for the Conservatives but a huge jump for the right wing, though supporters say not far right, ADF who came second receiving over 20 per cent of the vote, over ten million, with 152 seats they are comfortably in second place as opposition.

However, there is a "problem" which is twofold: the other parties won't work with the ADF. Over ten million Germans may well be upset if they get squeezed out of the coalition government and there may be some unrest.

The second is their policies. Many seem to involve just closing the borders and removing migrants from the country. This is a conundrum, not something that could ever happen here in the UK. Omagine a right-wing party holding the balance of power after the two main parties completely let down the public for decades. Nah can’t see that ever happening...Oh hang on.

We can see what could happen here by looking at Trump and his actions, which to be fair, are what he promised to do during the election, but are raising eyebrows around the globe.

These include calling Zelensky of Ukraine a dictator and leaving Kyiv out of talks for peace plus wanting Gaza to become a tourist destination when America "take over it."

We have many dictators around the world, who stifle free speech, control media, lie repeatedly about their plans, take money off the vulnerable, mess with democracy eg removing the right for some to vote, imprisoning those who dare to question them or support other parties. Thank goodness we live here in the UK where none of that...Erm, hang on a minute.

Remember all the hate the BBC got for paying Huw Edwards while he was under investigation? Well this is more shocking, and that was bad.

The suspended Labour MP Mike Amesbury, 55, has been jailed for 10 weeks after punching a man in the street and will still receive full pay while in prison.

He will still get the part of his £91,346 taxpayer-funded salary despite his conviction as he is still a MP.

He had admitted assaulting a 45-year-old man in Frodsham, Cheshire, while being drunk on a night out in October.

This is madness. Mind you Keir is going to stand up to Putin over Ukraine, oops I mean Trump, by offering "Iron Clad Support" to the country and visiting Washington later this week to put his case across following Macron's visit.

Meanwhile Tesco Extra in Wigan sees its revamp well under way with the new fridges, all with doors on, being readied for use.

I can speak from experience here: these are amazing. The food is so much more chilled than in the open older fridges.

Stalybridge Tesco has had these for a few months now and you certainly can feel and see the benefit for customers, and I assume for Tesco itself.

The new look fruit and veg area, already in Stalybridge, I am not quite as enamoured by. It looks better, like an old school greengrocer's, but the choice seems smaller than before the refit.