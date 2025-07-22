Tony Porter Ponders: Is there any future for the High Street and not all teens doom scroll

Good news folks, we have some teens who are taking an interest in things other than TikTok, has Rachel killed the High Street? Thousands of stores could be shuttering this year. Protect your data, businesses don't seem capable of doing so.

The High Street is suffering with an ever-growing number of national chains in difficulty, Poundland, New Look, Claires, Boots, Shoezone and many more are looking at cutting costs and closing some stores this year (not necessarily in Wigan) the reason? The Centre for Retail Research claim that over seventeen thousand stores are expected to shut their doors this year. The rise in business rates thanks to Rachel from accounts and of course higher National Insurance contributions plus the increase in the minimum wage and energy costs makes it very concerning for retailers. Despite being just a shop keeper I predicted this, and here we are, job losses, more strain on welfare and mental health, it’s a shambles. As was the ‘shock’ that a data breach on the co-op saw 6.5 million members had their data stolen. I value mine, that’s why I don’t sign up for loyalty cards.

How can you tell when it’s the schools summer holidays? When the heavens open obviously. It was the same decades ago and I always felt the weather was better in September when we returned to class. That said summer was full of adventure from walking around the moors, I was brought up in Stalybridge, or I would go traveling around Greater Manchester with a day rover bus ticket. Of course, these days the youngsters seem glued to their phones doom scrolling and not seeing what is around them. The good news is there is a burgeoning band scene going on with a few young bands starting to get noticed, still unsigned ‘Super’ are gaining a good reputation for quality gigs and some fantastic song writing talent.

Just setting out are ‘Camp Nowhere’ spawning from TMP College, and group of four who are finding their feet and beginning to get noticed and have a few local gigs lined up. It’s great to see some youngers ditch the screens and do something creative with there time. All is not yet lost as a few weeks ago I wrote about a sixteen year old who bemoaned that he was not allowed to vote until he was eighteen, now he is happier as Sir Keir Starmer is pushing ahead with allowing sixteen year olds to vote, unless there is, and in my opinion should be a General Election soon, he would be over eighteen anyway, but local elections are coming round again.

Sir Keir thinks that teens will vote Labour?

Last time he said he wanted to vote ReformUK, so I asked again who he would vote for this time, ‘ReformUK and so will most on my mates’ he replied. He has older relatives that have been targeted by Labour and others who have lost winter fuel payments, jobs or had hours cut, he is against the small boats and seemed to be convinced of his opinions. Many older people I have spoken to have questioned what this age group know about politics and the real world, it would seem there a few out there that have looked into things and have decided their preferred political path.

In Wigan I get many pleasant surprises on my Wigan Walks videos, like watching some squirrels have an argument over some tasty treats left on a table, the same walk I found the former railway line from Redrock station to Adlington, going to do that sometime soon.