Tony Porter Ponders: Keir, knife crime and great customer service

Great to see progress on the New Market Hall, will it open on time, the delayed one?

Knife crime needs looking at seriously, it is occurring more and more. Is another Labour pledge about to be scrapped?

I do believe that we have seen many commentators overreact after the brutal attack on the train in Cambridgeshire. Yet another heinous knife attack in our country, but the first on a train. No to knee jerk reaction as in police on trains, metal detectors at stations and the like. The main issue is knife crime with teenagers. The lad who got life for killing a student in school comes to mind. The stabbings in Wigan town centre and park this summer.

We are in a situation where other countries think we have a knife problem as we think the USA has a gun problem. We do. Stop and search should be expanded, graphic images of victims should be shown to secondary school children, punishment for having a knife should be a deterrent, from fines, jail or community service, or whatever it is called these days.

Sir Keir did not confirm that the manifesto pledge to not raise taxes is still valid, a one-word answer in May ‘Yes!’ last week a deflection. I spoke to a customer a few weeks ago and he mentioned that he runs a company that employs a good number of people, though, ‘not as many now’ after the impact of last year’s Halloween budget. I know more people who are managers or work that have had hours reduced, people not replaced after leaving and with this new Employments Rights Bill that will make it harder to remove staff that are not suitable for a job, meaning employers might not hire as many people. None of the brain cell, sorry Cabinet, have run a business, they have no clue about difficult staff and are not fit to interfere this way. Unemployment will soar, mark my words.

Nice to see two big companies still giving great customer service this last week. I went to Halfords with a minor issue with my car that needed a part, that I paid to have fitted, car stuff is not my forte. I waited nearly an hour, went back in to see what was wrong and after a ‘chat’ the guy there went beyond the call of duty. I was very much impressed with the resolution and will return if I need anything in the future. Secondly was ASDA, they have had a torrid time recently in the press with various internal issues, but a mate of mine needed to return a microwave, I gave him a lift and despite it almost being a year since the purchase the customer service lady gave him a full refund, despite there being no outer box - who keeps them that long? Both he and I were impressed with the polite, helpful manner it was dealt with. Two issues dealt with professionally and swiftly, it is a shame that there any many other national companies that do not seem to share the ethos I experienced these last few days.

Finally, it is encouraging to see progress on the New Market Hall, due to open in 12 months. I am hopeful, but not 100 per cent convinced.