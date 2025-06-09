Tony Porter Ponders: Labour U turn again, a beautiful garden near Haigh Hall, and a dangerous motoring trend.

I write these on a Monday night as there is always a surprise from Labour on Mondays, the underwhelming garden and why is a red light a sign to speed up?

Did you enjoy our summer? It was great, excluding Wednesday, it feels like we are entering autumn. Hopefully this is just a blip and we will get back to nice weather, even if that means another hosepipe ban. I do enjoy the fresh air we have locally, with my YouTube Wigan Walks around the countryside, including a walk or few to Haigh Hall, there always seems to be a lot going on including the new garden "Amphitheatre for a Tree" featuring a Handkerchief Tree and two bronze crowns, one protecting the tree and the other on a felled tree.

Now I was looking forward to seeing this part of the grounds finished, imagine my surprise, excluding the crowns, as the plant beds look like they are recreating the rubble that is now the Makinsons Quarter building site. Bits of brick and other detritus with a scattering of plants. I am unsure it would go down well at the Chelsea Flower Show, but it is a statement, not sure what of though.

Breaking news, another week another U-turn, on Monday Rachel from accounts decided that up to nine million pensioners will get back their winter fuel payments. Obviously, no details on exactly who or where the money will come from, I assume the magic money tree that meant they could generously give full time workers on minimum wage a £1.4k wage rise, oh hang on. They, the government, have been pushing many pensioners to get pension credit if they are entitled to it and had not previously claimed it. That means they would get the Winter Payment as standard, so does this nine million figure include the 58,800 extra pensioner credit claims that have been awarded since means-testing was introduced representing a 57% increase to over 162,000 successful claims between July and the end of May.

The new 'Amphitheatre for a Tree' garden. Am I missing the joke?

Pension credit tops up weekly income to a minimum of £227.10 for single people and £346.60 for couples. They will also get back the £300 they had taken away, now though, after the U-turn so will many who have not applied, so I can only assume the government, taxpayers, will be out of pocket for a now abandoned policy. Again, I say this is too little too late and hope pensioners do not forget what they have tried to do to them next time they get a ballot paper. Tune in next week for Labours newest U-turn, green energy? Giving huge pay rises to NHS staff, like last year, to stop the threat of strikes?

Allowing free speech and releasing those wrongly imprisoned for daring to speak their mind on social media? Ok the last one will never happen. Mind you the ‘spending review’ is imminent, or has been revealed, but will it answer the costings questions for the huge new expenses announced, submarines, free school meals, etc. Buckle up its going to be an expensive ride from here folks. Nowt new though for a Labour Government.

There is a dangerous trend that seems to be getting worse, drivers going through red lights even after the crossing traffic have a green light. I see it almost every day around the life centre and Riverway Road junctions. There have been a few incidents that have damaged some of the traffic lights and street furniture, it’s scary.