Tony Porter Ponders: Possible reason for digital ID, not the boats.

Seriously, I found it difficult not to laugh at this. Words are not enough, how much? Why?

Sir Keir Starmer has now decided that Digital ID will be mandatory in order to get work to 'stop the boats' Utter bunkum: more like it's a way to control us and our behaviour. Why has Wigan Council given us sprinkles before the cake is baked?

I thought we had seen it all, turns out we had not.

Yet more Sir Keir Starmer nonsense this time mandatory DIGITAL ID cards!

You could not make this up. Labour spout it will help stop the boats, how?

If employers are already hiring folks who should not be working, car washes and the like, does anyone think they will stop because of this ID idea being put into place?

The whole reasoning behind this being for that reason alone is utter bull.

In my opinion, it is a way of taking more control and having Orwellian-style monitoring of us all.

Smart phones connect to the internet. If you have a walking app it gives you the precise location at any time and you can see where you have been in the past. Many apps access your photos, texts, search history and other files on your phone in order to "streamline your experience" by showing other content you are interested in.

Take it to a new level, your phone microphone can be accessed, a private conversation could be eavesdropped by AI on behalf of the government.

If you or someone they know you are talking to says something that is not tolerated in this new society you will get a knock on whatever door you are behind and carted off.

Or they could just delete your ID or remove access to certain parts of society, the whole thing is about controlling us, our thoughts, money and lives. Add the risk of cyber-attack from foreign governments or hackers like those who have disabled JLR, or those demanding money from a nursery and you have even more trouble.

On Question Time the cabinet minister wheeled out mentioned the fact that "in 2020 when Keir was elected leader of our party, we’d just suffered or worst election defeat in one hundred years nobody in this country and no-one thought for a minute that in five short years we would go from there to government with a chance to turn around peoples lives."

In 2019 the total votes Labour got was 10,269,051 quote “worst election defeat in one hundred years.” In 2024 Labour secured 9,708,816 votes: 33.7 per cent of the national vote down 560,235.

It was voter apathy that got Keir and his brain cell in. Apathy is not a mandate.

Meanwhile at Haigh Hall Walled Garden I got my first glimpse of the new art installation that is nearing completion.

All I could say was erm, on repeat, I did well not to laugh out loud.

The only thing going for it was it made the trees with crowns look decent.

See my genuine reaction on my September Wigan Watch.

Both these, and the spray-painted pickaxes and shovels welded to a gate, are what I would consider the finishing flourishes to a successful restoration and reopening of the main hall.

Any money spent on these could have been better spent on the main part of the overall project.

Again, I have visited the, now blank, hoardings and nothing has changed, there are no signs of storage cabins, offices or plant machinery, just an empty yard, apart from some sleepers for the railway rebuild.

As I have said before, why not just concentrate on one project, finish it and move on? The Civic Centre proves it can be done.