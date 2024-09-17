Tony Porter Ponders: Sir Keir Starmer PM needs clothing hand outs? and more cashless warning signs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Keir Starmer cannot afford to buy clothes for his wife and relies on donors while taking money away from many pensioners? He and his fans need to read the mood of the country. My shop card machine falls foul of the internet.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Another week and more nonsense from Keir Starmer. There is a small minority who are still defending him, including David Lammy MP, who said that the fact the PM did not notify in the correct time scale a donation of clothes from a rich Labour and personal donor for his wife was an oversight. Lammy added ‘there is no taxpayer funding for clothes’ I am sorry? What?? They, Labour, are happy to take away money from pensioners, but the multi-millionaire PM has to get clothes for his wife off a donor as the taxpayer does not pay for that?

Next thing we will hear is Keir & his wife will be at the local food bank and going to school to get uniforms donated by parents for their kids. There is out of touch and then there is out of the solar system. Keir has refused to say that the single person discount for council tax bills will not be removed, hitting more pensioners again, widows or widowers. Do Labour think they can do want they want to the old folks as they either won’t remember or will be pushing up daisies by the next General Election.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Don’t get me wrong, the Tories were bad, I repeatedly pointed that out at the time, but I also said better the devil you know. Even the UNITE union have said that some of the choices that Labour have made are ‘cruel’ a union that is usually loyal to Labour, if even they are voicing concerns, this early on, you know we are in big trouble. The prisoners early release scheme has gone well, they got a convict stating he was now a lifelong Labour voter, but then another is arrested after an alleged sexual assault on a woman on the day of his release!

My smart looking card machine, not so smart when the system goes down.

I have had a few more people in my shop saying they regret voting for Labour. Not one person I have spoken to recently, and I speak to many, say they think Labour are doing well. What is next? Pay per mile driving tax? Removing winter heating support from the disabled? Only time will tell, but I do fear where we are heading at a crazy speed. I asked last week how many Labour MPs would vote for their constituents and not their careers, the answer, ONE.

Cashless society is almost here, and that is not good, there have been outages for various networks around the globe meaning folks cannot pay for shopping etc. Up to last week I had avoided that issue, until my card machine could not connect to by bank, I did the old turn it off and on again routine, but to no avail, I later got an email telling me there is a network issue and things will be back up and running shortly.

Over fifty pounds of lost sales later and we were back up and running. It was a minor inconvenience; many did go to the cash machines and pay the old-fashioned way during the outage. Banks have announced many more branch closures and are forcing society to go cash free, it’s the thin edge of a controlling wedge that our kids and grand kids might think is normal, but it just gives more opportunity for authorities to control our spending.