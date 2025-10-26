Tony Porter Ponders: Why are we worried, Labour have everything covered.

We have a Budget looming, Rachel will cut business rates, reduce tax and get Britain back on track, won't she? Things are going great so far.

Though I was never a customer at Pizza Hut, I did feel that the sudden closure of most of their stores, including the Robin Park Wigan one, was a shock. It turns out that they had all gone cashless some months ago and there are many online thinking that is the main issue as to its decline, others say the quality and cost of the food was another. One thing I am sure about is this will not be the last big chain to go under in the next few months. How many more people are going to be treated so badly by companies like those Pizza Hut staff who had no idea they were losing their jobs last week, instantly. It is abhorrent that this is allowed in todays society, it is not the nineteenth century when colliery owners had the ability to hire & fire at will. No doubt many long-term staff will be entitled to redundancy, lets hope they get it, but the way they have been let go sticks in the craw.

Never mind though because we will soon have Rachel Reeves MP deliver a Budget to fix everything, make Britain Great again and fix the NHS and other public services. All Hail the Woman from Accounts. Wes Streeting MP bowing down to the Doctors formally known as Junior last year has meant their loyal support to this government this year, oh hang on, maybe not, they, the Doctors, know they can make this government capitulate to their pay demands this year too, well after a few days of strike action at least. At least the Police and Prison service are on point, well apart from letting a recently convicted sex offender out of prison ‘by mistake’ and the Met now deciding to re-examine not a few, but over nine thousand cases of reported child sexual exploitation. A spokesperson for London Mayor Sadiq Khan has said quote ‘"the mayor demanded full transparency and has consistently asked the Met to leave no stone unturned when investigating these appalling crimes". Adding "Any individuals or gangs exploiting children for sex are utterly abhorrent. Sadiq is quite clear that they must face the full force of the law. These children have not only suffered terrible abuse at the hands of the perpetrators but have been woefully let down by the authorities meant to protect them from harm." This from the same guy who avoided answering a question about rape gangs in London on the 25th January this year. Repeatedly asking Susan Hall to explain her question repeatedly then still not answering it.

Christmas is fast approaching and if you look in many shops and supermarkets you might think we are only two weeks off the big day not two months. Sadly, we are about to loose another store well before because Claires is shortly to close, just another in a line of stores on the brink. I worry for Poundland, though saved recently I cannot help but notice that there are no chilled food items stocked and many of the shelves, instead of a choice of items on each, have one item spread along its length, reminding me of how Wilkos looked a few months before closing. Hopefully it’s just a blip or renegotiation of contract, but I am fearful.