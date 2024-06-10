Watch out for the weeds!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Children are curious by nature but sometimes this can lead to danger.

I was watching the children at nursery enjoying the garden last week when I suddenly caught a little chap just about to have a taste of cow parsley.Though not dangerous in itself had that been a similar plant, The Giant Hogweed, we would have had a casualty on our hands. It got me thinking about the many plants and flowers that are so interesting yet so dangerous to children.

David Andrews, also affectionately known as “ Dave The plant man’ is known throughout our village and beyond as the expert in all things green and flowery. A popular influencer in his own right David presents and produces educational videos on all things Horticultural.

I decided to have a chat. We talked at length about the various plants found in our gardens, on our pathways and along our waterways that can be extremely dangerous to children.

Fox Gloves

The main ones David was keen to warn me about are;

The Giant Hogweed.

Part of the carrot family, Giant Hogweed is a tall, (some grow up to 12 feet) thick stemmed plant with an umbrella of white flowers, the main problem is this plant is a PHYTOTOXIC. That means the sap can burn but not instantly, only once the victim is exposed to sunlight. A worry if your little one appears fine at first and you let them carry on playing outdoors. The sun mixes with the sap and severely burns.

The best advice if a child should come into contact with it is immediately make sure they have a shower, if that’s not possible, cover up all exposed skin until it’s possible to do so.

A similar plant but perhaps even more dangerous is Hemlock.

Hemlock (or water dropwort hemlock) is generally found near water, like canals or river banks.

It has a thick celery like stem and similar umbrella like white flowers but its leaves are slightly different, looking similar to that of a carrot (again same family), this plant is smaller but no less deadly If touched this can causing severe stomach upsets and if digested can be fatal.

Foxglove

Foxgloves are poisonous causing heart issues if digested. They can even be dangerous if the pollen is inhaled.

Buttercups

Surprisingly, buttercups can cause mouth blisters if eaten, yet how many times did we hold these under our chins as children?

Mushrooms

It’s probably safer to avoid ALL mushrooms as they are very difficult to differentiate between them and they can be dangerous if eaten.

Berries

It’s a mistake to take very small children strawberry picking unless you can be sure they’ll understand the difference between strawberries and any other berry. Some berries look good enough to eat but in some cases, (such as Deadly Nightshade/Belladonna) they can be fatal.