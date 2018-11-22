Will Wigan town centre revamp prove a disappointment?

Our top columnist Geoffrey Shryhane gives his verdict on the town centre is his weekly My World column...

Perhaps I had expected too much. I certainly anticipated the promised facelift at the top of town would be more than eye-catching.

At some heavy cost, a plan was announced – it showed big columns soaring into the Wigan sky.

The plans made Wigan look like Rome. Goodness knows what the reality would have been.

I didn’t like the look. Not that that mattered. But neither did lot of local people… people who took the trouble to protest to Wigan Council.

Thankfully, the council listened. The changes were largely scrapped and a new improvement scheme was announced.

Many, including little old me, thought the town centre looked fine as it was. Surely it was as it was only given its new look around 25 years ago. No matter.

But what of the new, new-look town centre? I must say here and now I’m disappointed and I’ll tell you why.

The revamped scheme is modest to say the least…new seating. New recycling bins. Planters. Cycling parking facilities. Lowering of the walled areas.

As I said… I think I had expected too much.

For more of Geoffrey's memories and musings buy the Wigan Observer out every Tuesday.